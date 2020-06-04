Earlier this week, Google began rolling out its monthly security patch with the usual array of bug and vulnerability fixes. However, if you have a Pixel device, that update was also joined by the latest Pixel Feature Drop.

This month's Drop has quite a lot on offer, including new safety tools, improvements to Adaptive Battery, a new Bedtime feature to help you sleep better at night, and Google Drive integration with the Recorder app.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members think about the new software goodies.

awsomsauce

I just downloaded today. The bedtime feature is cool, except my schedule varies daily, so not quite useful for me. The Personal Safety app has been a mystery to me so far. I downloaded it, but can't find it. It doesn't show as an app on my homescreen or app drawer, I can't find it in my settings (except for the app data and permission/install options)...have you had any issues with it since...

jhilker

Yeah, I like the bedtime feature as well, but wish I could add more than one. I wake up at different times on the weekend. The Personal Safety app is only available for Pixel 4 and 4XL, right? Thought I read that somewhere.

What say you? What do you think of the June 2020 Pixel Feature Drop?

Join the conversation in the forums!