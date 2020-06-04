Earlier this week, Google began rolling out its monthly security patch with the usual array of bug and vulnerability fixes. However, if you have a Pixel device, that update was also joined by the latest Pixel Feature Drop.

This month's Drop has quite a lot on offer, including new safety tools, improvements to Adaptive Battery, a new Bedtime feature to help you sleep better at night, and Google Drive integration with the Recorder app.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what some of our members think about the new software goodies.

What say you? What do you think of the June 2020 Pixel Feature Drop?

