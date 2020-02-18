Over the weekend, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip received a lot of unwanted press. Samsung makes a big deal about the phone's display being "Ultra Thin Glass", but a durability test video showed the screen easily scratching the same way plastic does.

Following all of this, Samsung clarified that the Z Flip does have a glass screen, but there's a layer of plastic covering it to ensure better overall durability. So, while Samsung is technically correct in saying that the Z Flip's display is glass, the company could have been a lot more transparent about plastic still being present.

In any case, here's what some of our AC forum members had to say about the whole situation.

What say you? What do you think about the Galaxy Z Flip's display controversy?

