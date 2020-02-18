Samsung Galaxy Z FlipSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Over the weekend, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip received a lot of unwanted press. Samsung makes a big deal about the phone's display being "Ultra Thin Glass", but a durability test video showed the screen easily scratching the same way plastic does.

Following all of this, Samsung clarified that the Z Flip does have a glass screen, but there's a layer of plastic covering it to ensure better overall durability. So, while Samsung is technically correct in saying that the Z Flip's display is glass, the company could have been a lot more transparent about plastic still being present.

In any case, here's what some of our AC forum members had to say about the whole situation.

milleniumdroid

Why do you think I hate foldable devices... As it is our smartphones don't last enough and the last thing we need is this BS. I'm pretty sure that if electronics companies that used to exist back when Yugoslavia was a thing still existed, especially Serbian-owned Ei Niš, they would have made Samsung &amp; Apple bankrupt a long time ago. For example, TV sets made by said Serbian company lasted several...

Morty2264

Aw man, seeing him even fold the phone at the beginning gives me the heebie jeebies! That's definitely not glass. It looks like it's just a film, or really soft plastic. Very sad, especially for the price tag on that "feature phone."

SwitchBoardDj

Its glass ...other tech sites has responded and clarified it. BUT I guess it uses plastic too. No big deal...in my opinion. That's why we all have options. I don't think people is going to go around doing these stress test inbtheir brand new phones. People need to stop overreacting.

What say you? What do you think about the Galaxy Z Flip's display controversy?

