Over the weekend, Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip received a lot of unwanted press. Samsung makes a big deal about the phone's display being "Ultra Thin Glass", but a durability test video showed the screen easily scratching the same way plastic does.
Following all of this, Samsung clarified that the Z Flip does have a glass screen, but there's a layer of plastic covering it to ensure better overall durability. So, while Samsung is technically correct in saying that the Z Flip's display is glass, the company could have been a lot more transparent about plastic still being present.
In any case, here's what some of our AC forum members had to say about the whole situation.
What say you? What do you think about the Galaxy Z Flip's display controversy?
Join the conversation in the forums!
Review: Dreams is a transformative content creation tool for the PS4
Media Molecule took what it learned from LittleBigPlanet and created an awe-inspiring creation tool that nearly anyone can pick up with enough dedication. If you've ever had a desire for game design, this is the best game you can get.
The Trump administration could soon block all chip supplies to Huawei
The U.S. administration is reportedly considering changing regulations to gain control over supplies of chips to Huawei.
Review: The Galaxy S10 Lite is Samsung's answer to OnePlus
With a Snapdragon 855 chipset, massive 4500mAh battery, 48MP camera at the back, and a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the Galaxy S10 Lite is the best value flagship Samsung has released to date. You also get Android 10 out of the box, and the fact that the phone costs less than $600 makes it an absolute steal.
Protect your precious Pixel 3a with perfectly priced cases!
No matter your taste, your phone needs a case, and the affordably-priced Pixel 3a is no exception.