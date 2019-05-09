Android Q Beta 3 is full of new features, but perhaps the most important is the overhauled gesture navigation system.

In addition to being able to use Pie's gestures and the traditional three-button setup, Beta 3 introduces a new method of doing things where you swipe up from the bottom of your screen to go home, swipe from the left or right to go back, and do a swipe up and hold to access your recently opened apps.

AKA, it's almost identical to the iPhone X's gestures.

Looking through the AC forums, there are some mixed feelings about the new implementation.