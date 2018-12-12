Sascha Segan of PC Mag stops by to have an incredibly in-depth conversation with Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik about Qualcomm's recent Snapdragon Tech Summit, and the various technologies being used by carriers to support 5G connectivity. They talk about 5G in the US as well as the rest of the world. Additionally, they take a look at the ostentatious OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. If you want to better understand where the next several years of mobile connectivity is headed, you need to soak in the glory of this episode!
Show Notes and Links:
- Don't let Verizon and AT&T's bad 5G demos temper your excitement for 5G in the real world
- Hands On With Samsung and Verizon's First 5G Phone
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855: Everything you need to know about the latest mobile platform
- Qualcomm debuts ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor tech, launching in 2019 phones
- Qualcomm's 'extreme' Snapdragon 8cx processor for Windows 10 can handle dual 4K displays
- OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition hands-on: The fastest phone just got even faster
- OnePlus: T-Mobile Helped Boost Sales 249 Percent
