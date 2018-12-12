Sascha Segan of PC Mag stops by to have an incredibly in-depth conversation with Daniel Bader and Andrew Martonik about Qualcomm's recent Snapdragon Tech Summit, and the various technologies being used by carriers to support 5G connectivity. They talk about 5G in the US as well as the rest of the world. Additionally, they take a look at the ostentatious OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition. If you want to better understand where the next several years of mobile connectivity is headed, you need to soak in the glory of this episode!

Listen now