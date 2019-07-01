Best answer: Roughly a dozen Amazon services come pre-installed on Alexa Built-In Phones, including Kindle, Prime Video, Audible, and of course, Alexa. In most cases, though, these apps can be disabled or completely uninstalled.

What is Alexa Built-In?

Amazon's Alexa Built-In program, originally called Prime Exclusive, allows you to buy an unlocked phone directly from Amazon, typically for a bit cheaper than its carrier-branded counterparts, in exchange for a few Amazon services coming pre-installed.

In the beginning, Prime Exclusive phones would come loaded with tons of non-removable Amazon apps, along with annoying lock screen ads for other products sold through Amazon. You could pay to have the lock screen ads removed months after buying the phone, but the apps would remain.

Luckily, those days are long gone. With the Alexa Built-In program, Amazon no longer fills your lock screen with ads, meaning there's no more need to pay extra down the line. Instead, as the name implies, each participating device comes with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant integrated into the software — though it's important to note that it doesn't replace Google Assistant, so much as it gives you another option.

On the Moto Z3 Play, for example, you get a dedicated Moto Alexa app, which can be quickly launched by double-tapping the power button (this replaces the camera quick launch shortcut, which is instead handled through Moto Actions). For times when you'd rather use Google Assistant, it's still easily accessed by long-pressing the home button.

What apps come pre-installed?

The Moto Z3 Play runs an extremely close-to-stock build of Android, making it easy to spot non-Google apps. Even before opening the app drawer for the first time, the default home screen is littered with Amazon apps; Amazon Shopping, Prime Video, Amazon Kindle, Amazon Music, and a folder containing even more branded apps — not to mention a shortcut to Moto Alexa in the dock.