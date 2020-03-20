Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 3 XLSource: Android Central

To say that Google's Pixel phones aren't perfect shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. While the Pixel lineup is something we look forward to every year, there's no doubt that Google tends to fall behind its competitors in one way or another.

However, that's not to say that the phones are bad. In fact, there are certain aspects of a Pixel that are pretty darn amazing. Google's created a set of features that are now iconic with the Pixel series, including things like Active Edge, the Google Pay power button shortcut, Now Playing, and more.

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about their Pixels, saying:

eric002

See, this is exactly why people love pixel phones. we all know they might not be the most beautiful phones which is still subjective, but damn they're useful. https://www.forbes.com/sites/jaymcgregor/2020/03/15/googles-pixel-4-xl-beats-samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-with-two-features/

Michael Detwiler

Same...and I have a 2XL. Friends ask "when are you replacing that 2+ year old device?" I reply "why, it still works so well"

FeinP1118

Agree with all of the above! Absolutely no interest in upgrading from my Google Fi Pixel 3XL.

