To say that Google's Pixel phones aren't perfect shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. While the Pixel lineup is something we look forward to every year, there's no doubt that Google tends to fall behind its competitors in one way or another.
However, that's not to say that the phones are bad. In fact, there are certain aspects of a Pixel that are pretty darn amazing. Google's created a set of features that are now iconic with the Pixel series, including things like Active Edge, the Google Pay power button shortcut, Now Playing, and more.
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about their Pixels, saying:
Now, we want to hear from you — What are your favorite Pixel features?
Join the conversation in the forums!
