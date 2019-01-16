Earlier this week, we published an article called Top 6 things we want to see in Android Q. The next version of Android will be here before you know it, and as such, it doesn't hurt to start looking ahead to imagine what we'll see from Google with this upcoming iteration.

Now that we've told you what we want to see in Android Q, it's now time for you to tell us what you want to see.

Some forum members have already chimed in with their thoughts, and they include the following:

Rukbat

I go along with the dark theme (that's supposed to be at system level) and the baked-in recorder. I'd like to see a baked-in method to highlight a block of text to copy (or cut). It's different in different apps. (C'mon, even MS had it in early versions of Windows.) But I'm not going to go for the beta - Pie works with no bugs, and that's more important to me than a new version 6 months early...

Reply
mustang7757

Would like to see , full gestures, new UI, dark theme throughout the UI...

Reply
DMP89145

Hmmm ... First of all, I'd like them to complete all the features promised with Pie. With I/O probably in March though, I doubt it. Alright thoughts on Q, then.. - Obviously move the gesture system forward. Get that back function figured out. - Move App Actions out of the App Drawer and somewhere more visible. I'm voting for replacing the weather card in Feed/Discovery - Continue to...

Reply
I Can Be Your Hero

There are a LOT of things I'd like to see in Q: - Fix the gesture navigations. Right now, they're terrible. They're half-gesture, half-button and slower than the three button setup we had before. Apple's is the gold standard, Google should get as close as they can to that. - Fix the plethora of bugs Pie has. I'm honestly shocked at how unpolished and buggy Pie has been. The ram management...

Reply

Your turn! What would you like to see in Android Q?

Join the conversation in the forums!