The Raspberry Pi is a computer and can do almost anything a larger (and more expensive) model can. What makes the Raspberry Pi so great is it's open nature. There are project boards from many different companies, but the Raspberry Pi Foundation provides everything needed to make this board suitable for just about any application. This means you'll find plenty of project kits that are fun and functional once built. Here are some of the best we've found to get started!

The Raspberry Pi was built as a learning tool, and one of the best ways to learn is by doing. The Pi uses standard components that are supported by several different operating systems, ranging from pre-built images you copy to an SD card to software you compiled yourself. Because it's so well supported, it's great for any number of fun and exciting projects. Whether this is the first time you've built an electronic kit or you're a well-seasoned veteran, the Raspberry Pi offers a great base to get started with.

Looking for something fun to do that isn't that difficult? The Google AIY Voice Kit is 90 minutes of fun to put together and you'll feel awesome saying "OK, Google!" to something you built from scratch.

