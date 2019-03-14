The Raspberry Pi is a computer and can do almost anything a larger (and more expensive) model can. What makes the Raspberry Pi so great is it's open nature. There are project boards from many different companies, but the Raspberry Pi Foundation provides everything needed to make this board suitable for just about any application. This means you'll find plenty of project kits that are fun and functional once built. Here are some of the best we've found to get started!
For the kids
Kano Computer Kit
A Kano Computer Kit includes everything needed for a child to build a working computer, then teach them how everything works — including basic programming. It's built specifically for kids with easy to follow instructions and you get to sit back and enjoy watching them do it all. For a child with an interest in STEM, the Kano Computer Kit is the perfect introduction.
Retro gaming
CanaKit Raspberry Pi 3 B+ Retro Gaming Kit
A Raspberry Pi does a great job emulating your favorite retro gaming console. CanaKit's Retro Gaming kit comes with everything you need to build a system that will take you back or show you what all the fuss is about if you didn't experience it first-hand.
Google Assistant
Google AIY Voice Kit
Google and the Raspberry Pi foundation have an awesome kit that lets you build your own smart home assistant out of cardboard. In just a few hours you'll have a Google Home-style box that you built yourself!
A Smart Camera
Google AIY Vision Kit
Google and the Raspberry Pi foundation once again have used the power of cardboard to bring you this excellent kit. This time you can build a complete intelligent camera that can even use a neural network to recognize images and patterns. Best of all, you'll have a lot of fun learning how it all works!
The Raspberry Pi was built as a learning tool, and one of the best ways to learn is by doing. The Pi uses standard components that are supported by several different operating systems, ranging from pre-built images you copy to an SD card to software you compiled yourself. Because it's so well supported, it's great for any number of fun and exciting projects. Whether this is the first time you've built an electronic kit or you're a well-seasoned veteran, the Raspberry Pi offers a great base to get started with.
Looking for something fun to do that isn't that difficult? The Google AIY Voice Kit is 90 minutes of fun to put together and you'll feel awesome saying "OK, Google!" to something you built from scratch.
