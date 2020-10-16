Best answer: Activities are different milestones or chunks of a game that players can easily jump into through the PS5's fast solid-state drive (SSD). Activities often come with estimated time completion or in-game hints.
What are Activities on PS5?
The PS5 has a completely new UI and UX (user interface and user experience) built for an immersive presentation and one of the biggest new features is the addition of Activities. These are located in the Control Center, which isn't the same as the home screen. In the Control Center, there are things called Cards, which can be news, recent media captures, or Activities.
Activities are designed to make accessing gameplay even easier, and will often give you hints on what to do in a game. They vary depending on the exact game but they show off information on milestones, trophies, in-game activities or more. You can see an example of one completion Activity card in Sackboy: A Big Adventure below.
These Activities also have estimated time completions, such as telling you it'll probably take 10 minutes to complete a particular Activity. Some Activities also allow you to instantly transport to the mode or location required, which is possible thanks to the PS5's SSD. They may also have hints for completing objectives through something called Official Game Help. The PS5 UI is 4K HDR, so you'll get a nice crisp image even when browsing through Activities while in a game.
Activities on PS5 What games support this feature?
Right now, the only game we know supports Activities is Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Presumably, other PS5 titles such as Demon's Souls PS5 remake, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West will also support Activities, but it'll likely vary by developer.
The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition are both set to release on Nov. 12 in the U.S, U.K. and a few other countries, with a global release on Nov. 19. You can buy one now — if you can find it in stock.
