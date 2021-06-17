Best answer: Android 12's Private Compute Core is a feature that exists in its own separate and secure space where information and data for AI-driven functions like Live Caption, Now Playing, and Smart Reply can stay on your device instead of in the cloud.

On-device machine learning

Much of what makes Android such a great operating system for the best Android phones is how Google can leverage machine learning to anticipate our next move or to study and learn our habits. A machine can't really learn (yet). Still, computers are excellent at recognizing repeating patterns, and once a way to figure out those patterns is found, predictions can be used to make things flow faster and use fewer resources.

This is great, but the idea of your phone sending detail about every little thing you do to a server somewhere to be analyzed is a bit creepy. That's why it's imperative to do as much of the "learning" as possible right on your device and do it in a way that the data it collects as well as what it "learns" stays on your device. That's where Android 12's Private Compute Core comes into play.

Right now, the Private Compute Core covers three features: Live Caption, Now Playing, and Smart Reply. The AI that powers these features is already on your device, but the Private Compute Core was designed as an umbrella for these features to live under because Google has plans to inject AI in new ways that privacy must be considered.