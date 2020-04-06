If you're reading this, chances are you're pretty familiar with Android and smartphones in general. For many of us, smartphones are just normal tools that we've come to use and rely on in various aspects of our day-to-day life.

For some folks that are still rocking basic/dumb phones, however, it can be challenging to get your first smartphone and learn all of its ins and outs.

One of our AC forum members recently said they were looking to finally upgrade their mom's current phone to a smartphone, specifically something that's relatively affordable and easy-to-use. With that criteria in mind, here's what other members recommended.

All of this got us to wondering — What Android phone would you recommend as someone's first smartphone?

Join the conversation in the forums!