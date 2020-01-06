What you need to know
- The Smart Grilling Hub comes with the hub and two temperature probes to monitor your food doneness.
- You'll be able to get notifications for readiness, when you need to flip, and remaining cook time.
- There will also be cooking tips and tricks from grilling experts within the app.
Weber is one of the most well-known grill makers around, mostly for its charcoal grills. While that style of grill is about as far from tech as you can get, the new Smart Gilling Hub from Weber aims to fix that.
With the Weber Smart Grilling Hub, you get two temperature probes and the hub itself to connect to Wi-Fi, allowing for constant monitoring of your food. Within the app, you'll be able to choose the type of meat you are cooking as well as the doneness desired. You can watch the current temperature and the estimated time until the meat is done.
There will be tips and tricks for your grilling adventures to go along with notifications on your phone. You can get pinged when it's time to flip the food, readiness, and when it's ready to serve. The app and hub will continue to get new features and will soon have Alexa integration as well. Weber has partnered with June, a smart oven start-up, to help with building in smarts to this new hub.
The Weber Smart Grilling Hub is set to be released in early 2020 for $129.99 in the U.S.
