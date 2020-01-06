Weber is one of the most well-known grill makers around, mostly for its charcoal grills. While that style of grill is about as far from tech as you can get, the new Smart Gilling Hub from Weber aims to fix that.

With the Weber Smart Grilling Hub, you get two temperature probes and the hub itself to connect to Wi-Fi, allowing for constant monitoring of your food. Within the app, you'll be able to choose the type of meat you are cooking as well as the doneness desired. You can watch the current temperature and the estimated time until the meat is done.