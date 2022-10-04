Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro with SpO2 monitoring and built-in GPS debuts globally

What you need to know

Xiaomi has announced the Smart Band 7 Pro for global markets.

It features a 1.64-inches AMOLED display and comes with 150 watch faces.

The band features SpO2 and heart rate monitoring next to 110 sports modes.

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro is now official globally; the company has announced (opens in new tab) its new wearable today. It is said to have an 84% larger viewing area than the predecessor, the Xiaomi Smart Band 6. Technically, it is a successor to the Redmi Smart Band Pro launched in November last year as both feature a rectangular AMOLED display and also feature the 'Pro' moniker. Xiaomi has previously introduced this wearable in the home ground alongside the Xiaomi 12S series.

The Smart Band 7 Pro packs in a 1.64-inches rectangular display, an AMOLED panel featuring 280 x 486 pixels resolution. With 326ppi, the display promises to hit up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The 2.5D micro-curved display on top comes with tempered glass and an anti-fingerprint coating.

Underneath the display, you can find over 150 in-app watch faces. The band comes in two Black and Ivory colorways, whereas three are six TPU straps accompanying it. They include Ivory, Olive, Orange, Blue, Black, and Pink color options. Further, there are special edition straps featuring Pine Green and Moon Gray.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Xiaomi ) (Image credit: Xiaomi )

The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro also comes with 5ATM water resistance and promises a 12-day battery life on a single charge. The wearable offers 110 sports modes, including ten pre-planned running courses. The on-wrist running coach also includes run/walk combos for beginners, or fat burn/endurance-focused training, to name a few.

The band can monitor your blood oxygen (SpO2) all day, along with heart rate monitoring. There are other sport-centric functions like cycle logging, events tracking, alarms, and stopwatch, and users can use the band as a camera shutter button for their smartphone's camera.

Xiaomi is debuting a built-in GNSS system on the Band 7 Pro that ensures faster GPS positioning and accurate route tracking.

The band is paired with the Mi Fitness app for Android devices (running Android 6.0 and above) and iOS devices running iOS 12 and above. Furthermore, the band equips Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity.

All in all, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro appears to be a significant upgrade over the predecessor Mi Smart Band 6, which is already considered Xiaomi's best fitness tracker yet. The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro launched in China for CNY 400 (~$57), and the global pricing of the wearable is set at €99 and will be sold across Xiaomi’s official channels.