Whoop finally rolls out a Step Counting update three years after launch

Whoop, a fitness band maker, details an upcoming tracking feature that might bring users joy.

The company stated in a blog post that it plans to bring an update to its users that adds step tracking (via 9to5Google). Whoops cites scientific research behind why it's bringing step tracking to its band and app. It's suggested that people take anywhere from seven thousand to 10,000 steps per day to reduce the risk of heart disease and obesity.

Whoop says its step tracking leverages the accelerometer within your fitness band. This will play off your "natural movement" alongside the incoming "step detection algorithm." The data Whoop takes in will be placed in daily, weekly, monthly, and six-month step "trends" for rediscovery.

With that, the post states users can create a "Weekly Plan" for their steps and milestone notifications. Moreover, the "Strain" aspect of the app was discussed. Whoop makes the clear distinction that Strain matters when you're exerting yourself rigorously with your muscles or working your cardiovascular system heavily.

It states walking shouldn't increase your Strain; however, if your heart rate elevates, the data will be considered as such.

In the Whoop app, users can find their tracked steps on "My Dashboard." User can customize their dashboard to move the step-tracking data higher or out of sight. The post states that "Weekly Plan" is done via the "Plan" tab. Through a separate press release, 9to5 confirmed that the update for Whoop will arrive today (Oct 10) and will likely continue to roll out over the next few days.

(Image credit: Whoop)

Whoop announced its latest fitness band, the 4.0, in 2021. The health tracker arrived as a modern approach to health analytics and is meant to be worn 24/7. With a comfortable, woven band, the Whoop 4.0 can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle as it also lacks a bright, distracting screen.

An interesting aspect of the Whoop 4.0 is that users don't have to wear it on their wrists all day. The company states users can pick up some Whoop Body, which lets them slot the tracker into a shirt, sports bra, sleeve, or leggings and it will continue its job.

The device was already upgraded with improved blood oxygen and skin temperature detection. Now, with the arrival of step tracking, the Whoop might be a series of devices on your radar.