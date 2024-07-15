Which Samsung Galaxy Ring features are exclusive to Samsung phones? Best Answer: Exclusive Galaxy Ring features for Samsung phones include Samsung Health Data, Energy Score, Wellness tips, Double Pinch Gestures, and Find My Ring. The Galaxy Ring works with a non-Samsung phone, but it limits the available features.

These are the perks when using a Samsun phone with your Galaxy Ring

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has great features that help you better track your health. Although you can use the Galaxy Ring on a non-Samsung phone, you are able to use some exclusive Galaxy Ring features only on a Samsung phone. You'll experience more seamless integration when using a Samsung smartphone.

For example, the Galaxy Ring can only offer features such as Energy Score at the beginning of each day with a Samsung Galaxy AI phone, a Samsung account, and the Samsung Health app. Galaxy AI evaluates data taken from physical and mental conditions, such as sleep, activity, sleeping heart rate, and sleeping heart rate variability, letting you know if you need to take it easy and rest.

By using a Samsung phone, you can count on Wellness Tips throughout the day, ranging from losing weight to getting more exercise, getting a better night's sleep, and taking care of your overall health. The Wellness Tips come from the health data in mind and let you know if you should sleep in instead of going for that 7 AM hike or meditate before you go to sleep.

The Samsung Galaxy Health app saves health information, and the new sleep AI algorithm gives you a daily Sleep Score and a snoring analysis, all within the Samsung ecosystem. If you're also using a Galaxy Watch, it could also help with your ring's battery life since Samsung Health will pull the data from the device with a stronger signal. Unlike the Oura Ring Gen 3, you get all the health data you need without a subscription.

Samsung users can also enjoy the Double Pinch Gestures, but the gestures feature only allows you to dismiss alarms or for camera control. It will be limited to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 at launch but should arrive on the Galaxy S24 shortly. You will need OneUI 6.1.1 or above on your Samsung phone, and the clock app version must be 12.3.30.35 or above. You need to turn the feature on since it's off by default and enable it on the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app. The exclusive Galaxy Ring features allow you to do various things, but keeping your apps updated is also essential.

Find My Ring (supported by Samsung Find) is another feature available only on Samsung phones. Live tracking is not supported, and you will only see the last connected location for your Galaxy Ring. Samsung warns that compatible smartphones and available features can vary depending on your carrier, country, or device. The Galaxy Ring will not vibrate and make any audible sound for an easier find, but the LED lights will flash.

The exclusive Galaxy Ring features list is not long for now. Time will tell if users get any more.

