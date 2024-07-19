Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 waterproof? Best answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is water-resistant, with the same rating you’ll find in many comparable premium smartwatches of its class. This means you can safely wash dishes, have a shower, go for a quick dip in the water, or run in the rain with it on. But as with any water-resistant device, you should always take precautions.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 water-resistant rating?

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 boasts both an IP68 and 5ATM water-resistance rating. The IP68 rating means that you can submerge the watch in up to a meter of water for up to 30 minutes. You could theoretically swim with it as well, as long as you aren't diving deep or staying submerged for a period longer than half an hour.

The 5ATM rating, meanwhile, refers to the pressure the watch can withstand. With this rating, the watch can withstand pressure up to a depth of 50 meters. So, it’s OK for swimming in a pool or at the lake, showering, relaxing in the bathtub, or light water or snow activities. But it isn’t for more intense water or snow activities.

Note that water-resistant ratings apply at the time of manufacture. This degrades over time so as with any other smartwatch (or other electronic device, for that matter) that has an IP68 or 5ATM rating, it will become more susceptible to water damage as it gets older.

What’s more, the rating relates to freshwater sources, so if you’re swimming in a heavily chlorinated pool, for example, or saltwater ocean, you might want to remove the watch to prevent damage, or invest in a waterproof casing for an added layer of protection. This rating also does not withstand high pressures of water, like while water skiing, nor high temperatures, like in a hot tub. Use your best judgement.

If you are swimming or doing outdoor activities in the rain or snow with the watch, make sure you also have a water-resistant band.

If you want something with a higher water-resistance rating and that’s more durable overall, you can consider the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra instead, which offers a rating twice as high at 10ATM. Otherwise, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 is just like any other premium smartwatch, and you can wear it with confidence just about anywhere. Just wear with caution when swimming, make sure to thoroughly rinse and dry it when you're done, and you're good to go!