Is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 water-resistant? Best answer: Yes. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 as well as its Watch 6 Classic variant are both water resistant with an IP68 and 5ATM rating. This means they can safely be under a limited depth of water for a limited time. But you should still use caution when exposing the smartwatch to moisture, as would be the case with any water-resistant electronic device.

What to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 water-resistant rating

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic join many other smartwatches and fitness trackers that are safe to use in and around water, with limitations. The watch has an IP68 rating. “IP” stands for Ingress Protection, which describes how a device’s enclosure can protect the inner workings from fluids, like water, as well as dust and debris. The number “6” specifically relates to the watch’s protection against dust while the number “8” relates to its water resistance.

An IP68 rating for any electronic device means it can be safely used in fresh water for a depth of up to 1.5 metres for up to half an hour at a time. This, it should be noted, means fresh water sources, like your shower at home, water in the sink while you wash dishes, or rain from the skies.

The 5ATM rating is a typical designation given to smartwatches specifically that indicates the watch can withstand water pressure down to a depth of 50 meters. This basically means you can go ahead and do some laps in the pool or play in the water with your kids for a bit. But don’t wear the watch for any intense water sports where the water pressure could be much more intense. You should also avoid projecting a forceful water stream at the watch, like from a hose.

While you swim with the watch, however, be mindful of things like chlorine levels in pools as well as saltwater in the ocean, both of which can damage any water-resistant electronic device. Ideally, if you go for a swim, rinse the watch off with clean water afterwards and dry it right away to keep it in the best condition possible.

Keep in mind that drops or impacts can adversely affect the water- and dust-resistant nature of the watch, and the water resistance will lessen over time. You can use the water in water but you might not be able to access the touchscreen while there, though you likely won’t need to anyway.

Bottom line: the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are water resistant like many other similar smartwatches, including ones from rival brands. So go ahead and get it wet! Just give it a rinse if it isn’t a freshwater source. When in doubt, take the watch off before you go for that epic parasailing adventure or enjoy an hour in the saltwater ocean at a resort.

