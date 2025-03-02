Is the OnePlus Watch 3 waterproof? Best answer: The OnePlus Watch 3 is water-resistant, just like most other premium smartwatches. It isn't technically fully waterproof though you can swim with it, run in the rain, even take a shower and wash dishes with it on. It has the same IP68 and 5ATM rating that you'll find in virtually every premium smartwatch, so you can rest assured that it's safe to use around water.

How water resistant is the OnePlus Watch 3?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As mentioned, the OnePlus Watch 3 boasts both an IP68 and 5ATM rating. The IP68 rating means that it is water-resistant in fresh water sources up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. This also pertains to its resistance against dust. This means you can take a dip in the pool or soak in the tub without having to remove the watch.

The 5ATM rating, meanwhile, pertains to water pressure, confirming that the OnePlus Watch 3 can withstand water pressure up to a depth of about 50 meters, with “ATM” standing for “atmospheres.” Thus, you have further reassurance that it’s safe to swim with the device. However, it isn’t meant for deep diving or high-impact water sports.

The OnePlus Watch 3 does, however, meet MIL-STD-810H durability standards as well, which means it can also withstand low pressure/altitude, temperatures as high as 158°F and as low as -104°F, temperature shock, solar radiation, humidity and heat, a 96-hour salt spray, vibration, impact, and even freezing rain.

Among its more than 100 sports modes, in fact, is one specifically for swimming. This mode can track your 100-meter pace, number of laps, distance, number of strikes, and swolf. There’s also a sports mode for skiing that can track speed, drop, slope, number of trips, and full and single trip distance.

Bottom line: the OnePlus Watch 3, which will overtake the OnePlus Watch 2 on our list of the best smartwatches for battery life, is about as waterproof as you can get, though the term water-resistant is technically more fitting to use.

Where and when to heed caution

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As with any water-resistant device that meets these same two ratings, you still need to heed some caution. For example, you might want to steer clear of the saltwater ocean, since saltwater can corrode electronic components in the watch, or any electronic device, for that matter.

Pools with chlorine should be fine, but if you’re in a pool with heavy chlorination, like at a community center or indoor kids’ waterpark, you might feel safer removing the watch as a precaution. You may want to do the same for spots like hot tubs and jacuzzis. While the rating suggests it can withstand these high temperatures, it’s always best to proceed with caution.

Always wipe the watch down after or rinse it off and wipe dry if you get sand on it at the beach, for example. And note that not every third-party band you might find for the OnePlus Watch 3 down the line will be water-resistant, or ideal to use in water. Try to stick to silicone wrist straps when submerging it in water: the ones that it comes with are fine for this.

Finally, note that water resistance degrades over time with any electronic device. So, while the watch might function beautifully for the first year or so, you’ll want to take extra care as it ages. This isn’t to say it’s no longer water-resistant. But things like cracks, scuffs, and scratches could impact the rating over time.