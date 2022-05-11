It's official: The Pixel Watch is finally coming

The day is finally almost here. After more than six years of rumors and leaks, the Google Pixel Watch is real, and you’ll actually be able to purchase one for yourself.

Much like the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro teaser, Google is just getting the hype train rolling with the Pixel Watch, as these devices won’t be available until sometime later this year. But Google did give us a glimpse at the hardware, along with some of the expected features.

(Image credit: Google)

In terms of the design, Android Central first reported live images of what appeared to be a prototype of the Pixel Watch. As it turns out, those were pictures of the real deal, as the Pixel Watch sports a circular and “domed” look. On the right side of the frame, we’ll have a rotating crown, to go along with a slim button placed above.

The case itself will be made out of stainless steel, while being water-resistant up to 50 meters. Google didn’t share specifics when it comes to the health and fitness tracking sensors that will be onboard. But we do know that there will be continuous heart rate and sleep tracking, to go along with some type of Fitbit integration.

(Image credit: Google)

Looking at the images provided, it seems that Google might be implementing the same health tracking sensors that can be found in the likes of the best Fitbit wearables. There’s even a new Fitbit complication on one of the watch faces, suggesting Google is finally gearing up to integrate Fitbit’s ecosystem into Wear OS.

With the Pixel Watch, you’ll be able to pay for things on the go with the new-and-improved Google Wallet thanks to the built-in NFC chip. Hands-free Google Assistant will also be on board, along with the ability to control your smart home devices with the built-in Google Home app. Plus, you’ll be able to download and install your favorite Play Store apps right from your wrist.

(Image credit: Google)

In an effort to really turn this into an Apple Watch and Galaxy Watch 4 competitor, Google will offer a 4G LTE option to go along with a WiFi-only version. And that leads us to one of the biggest remaining question marks, as we’ll have to wait until the final reveal later this year to learn its pricing. It’s safe to assume that Google is finally ready to compete against Apple and Samsung in the wearable space, so we expect the final price to reflect that.

The other big question mark remaining has to do with battery life, as Google also kept this under wraps. Perhaps we'll learn more over the course of the next few months, but Google will likely wait until the final reveal later this year.

(Image credit: Google)

For the time being, those hoping for another Wear OS 3 watch to compete with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic will have to wait a bit longer. We’re still hoping to see Google bring its latest wearable platform to other smartwatch makers, but there’s been no update on that front.