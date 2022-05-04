Fitbit could bring back a physical button to the Versa 4 and Sense 2

What you need to know

A new leak seemingly confirms Fitbit's plans for its next smartwatches.

The leak suggests that the Versa 4 and Sense 2 could launch sometime this Spring.

A leaked image of the supposed Versa 4 shows the addition of a hardware button on the side.

While many of us are holding our breath, as we await Google's rumored introduction of the Pixel Watch, there are more new wearables on the horizon. It's been a little while since the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 were introduced, making it a great time to see successors announced for both.

A new leak courtesy of 9to5Google claims that we won't have much longer to wait, while also giving everyone their first glimpse at the supposed Versa 4 or Sense 2. According to this leak, Fitbit will be sticking with its naming conventions for both the Versa and Sense lineup of smartwatches. This comes as little surprise given that Fitbit does not have a tendency of deviating from its product lineup unless an entirely new option is available.

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

Thanks to an image that was also shared by 9to5Google, it seems that Fitbit is content with the current design of both of its flagship smartwatches. The image shows curved edges around all four corners, only slightly flattening out along the sides, matching up with what Versa 3 and Sense both offer. But the biggest difference is immediately apparent as there's a hardware button placed on the right side of what is said to be the Versa 4.

The lack of a hardware button has remained one of the biggest complaints about those looking at the best smartwatches. Currently, the Sense and Versa 3 make use of a capacitive touch button on the side, but it's not always reliable and does not always register presses. What's still unknown is whether Fitbit is opting to stick with a capacitive button, while just having it protrude from the edge, or if this will be a physical button that actually moves when pressed.

Furthermore, while no specific dates were mentioned, this latest report claims that Fitbit could introduce both of these new smartwatches sometime this spring. It comes as a little bit of a surprise to see these land before Fitbit's supposed Wear OS-powered smartwatch, but perhaps Google and Fitbit are just waiting until after the Pixel Watch launches before making any further additions to the lineup.