Fitbit Charge 5 update causes battery drain and black screen issues for some

What you need to know

Some Fitbit Charge 5 users have reported that their fitness tracker has become unresponsive following the latest Pixel feature drop.

A few other users have reported that their tracker's screen went dark unexpectedly, but Fitbit has already provided a workaround.

Fitbit is reportedly offering a 35% discount code for the purchase of a new device, assuming affected customers are still under warranty.

If you've been wondering why your Fitbit Charge 5 isn't displaying anything on the screen or draining quickly, you're not alone. A growing number of Charge 5 owners have taken to the company's online forum to complain that their fitness trackers have suddenly run out of juice or have become unusable following a recent update.

A few weeks after Fitbit introduced a bunch of new updates for the Charge 5, some users reported that their devices were draining faster than usual. Furthermore, there have been numerous reports of the tracker's screen going dark or the device failing to sync with the paired smartphone.

These issues have come to light a few weeks after a new Pixel feature drop arrived for many of the best Fitbit devices, including the Charge 5, Sense 2, Versa 4, Luxe, and Inspire 3. The update added new clockfaces, a Daily Readiness score, and expanded language support for notifications.

However, a significant number of users started noticing their trackers becoming unresponsive over the past few days. Resetting the Charge 5 with three clicks was unsuccessful in fixing the issue, at least for some users.

Regarding the abnormal battery drain, a Fitbit customer support representative apparently told one user that there was no remedy for the problem and offered a discount for purchasing a new device instead. Gadgets and Wearables reports that Fitbit is offering a 35% voucher for affected customers.

This is the latest in a long line of complaints about the Charge 5 draining too fast or bricking. The battery drain issue first surfaced in 2021, when several users posted to Fitbit's community forums about the problem. A few months ago, some users also reported having to deal with a blank screen.

In response to a forum post, a Fitbit community moderator offered a workaround for the unresponsive screen, which involves connecting the Charge 5 to the charging cable. After connecting the cable to a power outlet, press the button on the flat end of the charging cable three times in 8 seconds, holding each press for about one second. The Fitbit logo should appear within 10 seconds.

If those steps fail, Fitbit recommends letting your device drain completely until it turns off. After that, fully charge the tracker and see if the screen works again.