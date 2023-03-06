Can you use Fitbit features on other Wear OS 3 smartwatches? Best answer: Yes. But it’s limited right now to only the Google Pixel Watch. While Fitbit was acquired by Google in January 2021, and the company has confirmed that more Google technology will be integrated into its watches in the future, there are no Fitbit features on any other Wear OS smartwatch as of now beyond the Google Pixel Watch, Google’s first branded smartwatch. That watch combines both Wear OS and Fitbit features, syncing with the Fitbit app.

What might (and does) Fitbit for Wear OS look like?

If Fitbit integration is added to the Wear OS setup in the future, it might include features you traditionally see in the Fitbit app integrated with the watches, or the watches may sync directly with the existing Fitbit app, albeit a modified version of it. Fitbit recently announced changes coming to its app, including the removal of Competitions and Open Groups, noting the decision was made so the company could “enhance the Fitbit app with Google technology this year.”

This could mean that Fitbit technology is more deeply integrated with the Google Wear OS platform or vice versa. Indeed, at Google I/O 2021 when Wear OS 3 was announced, Fitbit co-founder James Park said that the company would be building “premium smartwatches based on Wear that combine the best of Fitbit’s health expertise with Google’s ambient computing capabilities.”

Since then, the only smartwatch launched that combines the two is the Google Pixel Watch. You can connect this watch to an existing Fitbit account (or set up a new Fitbit account to link to it) and then track stats using the Fitbit app on an Android device or iPhone. The watch, then, runs on Wear OS 3 but has Fitbit feature integration, including access to Fitbit Premium along with the workouts, mindfulness activities, and detailed health reports that come with it.

But beyond that, other Wear OS 3 smartwatches to date, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, Fossil Gen 6 and Gen 6 Wellness Edition, Montblanc Summit 3, and Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw, do not include any type of Fitbit integration.

This could, and likely might change in the future as Google develops more branded smartwatches and the next generation of Fitbit devices is released. Google could eventually swallow Fitbit features, re-branding them as its own, much like it has done with other brands like Nest. But for now, Fitbit features on Wear OS 3 are limited to just the Google Pixel Watch. If you want to enjoy Fitbit features in the immediate future, either opt for the Google Pixel Watch or choose among the best Fitbits.