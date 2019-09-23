What you need to know
- The WB Games Montréal Twitter account is teasing a new Batman game, with the message "Capture the Knight" and several sigils featured.
- This new Batman game has been rumored for some time to feature the Court of Owls, a league that trains assassins called Talons.
- WB Games Montréal previously developed Batman: Arkham Origins and developed DLC for the mainline Rocksteady games like Batman: Arkham Knight.
- This game might be revealed during tomorrow's PlayStation State of Play.
After a long hiatus, the WB Games Montréal Twitter account is active again. The account Tweeted yesterday about the 80th anniversary of Batman after not being active since the release of Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015. Today, they left a new message, one that forebodes a new Batman game. You can see the cryptic, teasing Tweet in question below:
Capture the Knight / Cape sur la nuit pic.twitter.com/yMFXMd4djU— WB Games Montréal (@WBGamesMTL) September 23, 2019
This isn't the first hint we've had of a new Batman game being developed by WB Games Montréal though. Late last year, one of the developers at WB Games Montréal posted a picture of herself, wearing a shirt with a logo strikingly similar to the one used by the Court of Owls. Yesterday, the writer for the original Court of Owls story, Scott Snyder, posted a Tweet (now deleted) that said "Wait for it... #BewaretheCourtofOwls."
The timing for this is interesting, as PlayStation has announced a new State of Play event to be held tomorrow, September 24 at 4:00 p.m. EST. It's possible this Batman game will be revealed during that show. We'll be sure to keep you updated on any announcements.
