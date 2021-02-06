Source: StackCommerce

After 10,000 restaurants across the country closed in the past year, you might be missing your favorite eats. The Cooking and Baking Master Class Bundle shows you how to recreate them at home, with seven courses for just $29.99.

Good home-cooked food always tastes better than anything out of the freezer. It also happens to be much healthier, which is doubly important under the current circumstances.

This bundle helps you become a true home chef, with 21 hours of video training. Through hands-on tutorials, you learn how to bake delicious bread, sweet pastries, and lip-smacking pizza.

The courses also teach you about nutrition and vegan eating, with lessons on superfoods and easy-to-make meals. You even discover how to show off your best work, with a course on food photography.

You learn from several different instructors, including Marceau Dauboin — the owner of an artisan bakery and rated at 4.4 stars on Udemy.

Order today for just $29.99 to get lifetime access to the courses, worth $1,400 in total.

Prices subject to change