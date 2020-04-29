The folks over at Tablet Monkeys discovered that the retail giant is planning a refresh for its Onn lineup of tablets from last year. The prior iteration launched with Android 9 in tow, and the new versions are planned to release running Android 10, each with a MediaTek MT8768WA processor to power the devices.

Yes, Android tablets are still a thing — and there are great options out there. While Walmart isn't known for making the best tech around, it does have some solid options available and seems to be planning a couple of new tablets for its lineup.

Walmart has an 8 and a 10-inch tablet planned, and like last year, it seems to be running a fairly stock version of Android 10. For the Onn 10.1, it will have a Full HD 10-inch display as well as 3GB of RAM and 32GB built-in storage — upgraded from last year's 2GB and 16GB, respectively. Whereas the 2020 Onn 8 will run a lower resolution display and show up with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

Each of the tablets will sport a 5MP camera on both the front and back. Also planned is a battery cell rated for 10 hours of usage per charge. No word on whether these tablets will have expandable storage or if we'll get Micro-USB in place of the much-preferred USB-C or not.

There's no word on a release date as Walmart hasn't officially announced the devices, but pricing is expected to be $99 for the 8-inch model and $129 for the Onn 10.1.

