What you need to know
- There will be an 8 and 10-inch offering, each running Android 10 out of the box.
- A MediaTek MT8768WA processor will power the tablets.
- Pricing is expected to be $99 for the 8-inch and $129 for the 10-inch variation.
Yes, Android tablets are still a thing — and there are great options out there. While Walmart isn't known for making the best tech around, it does have some solid options available and seems to be planning a couple of new tablets for its lineup.
The folks over at Tablet Monkeys discovered that the retail giant is planning a refresh for its Onn lineup of tablets from last year. The prior iteration launched with Android 9 in tow, and the new versions are planned to release running Android 10, each with a MediaTek MT8768WA processor to power the devices.
Walmart has an 8 and a 10-inch tablet planned, and like last year, it seems to be running a fairly stock version of Android 10. For the Onn 10.1, it will have a Full HD 10-inch display as well as 3GB of RAM and 32GB built-in storage — upgraded from last year's 2GB and 16GB, respectively. Whereas the 2020 Onn 8 will run a lower resolution display and show up with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage.
Each of the tablets will sport a 5MP camera on both the front and back. Also planned is a battery cell rated for 10 hours of usage per charge. No word on whether these tablets will have expandable storage or if we'll get Micro-USB in place of the much-preferred USB-C or not.
There's no word on a release date as Walmart hasn't officially announced the devices, but pricing is expected to be $99 for the 8-inch model and $129 for the Onn 10.1.
Best Android Tablets at Walmart in 2020
The Roborock S6 MaxV navigates the crap out of everything
Using dual cameras and a ReactiveAI, the Roborock S6 MaxV can navigate around shoes, power strips, and even pet droppings to keep your house clean. After testing it for several days, we can truly say that this is a great vacuum for any home.
OnePlus 8 Pro review: No strings attached
OnePlus pushed everything to the extreme this time around, but is the $900 OnePlus 8 Pro the best phone money can buy?
OnePlus 8 review: More of the same, for $100 more
Just 6 months removed from the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8 is here as the affordable mainstream option at a new higher price. Here's what it offers for that extra money, and where its value stands.
These are the best tablets you can grab and go from Best Buy
While some online retailers have seen shipping times begin to slip for "non-essential" items, there are some of us that still need tablets to help get work done. Or maybe you need a new tablet to help keep your children occupied throughout the workday. These are the best tablets you can get from Best Buy's Curbside pick-up.