It's time to seize the day my friends. Black Friday is here and so are the TV deals. Walmart is the place for some of the best deals around, and the great part about this year is you don't need to rush any store to find the best savings. Just go online! If you don't have a 4K TV yet, this is going to be your year since most TVs are 4K at this point. Add on a smart platform, gaming modes, even some voice assistants for all the features a modern home needs in its living room.
We've rounded up many of Walmart's best 4K TV deals right here, including some as low as $200 and some with OLED panels for the best possible image quality:
Walmart's Black Friday TV Deals
- : Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV | $80 off
- : TCL 65S421 65-inch 4K Roku TV | $70 off
- : Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | $72 off
- : Samsung Q60T 55-inch 4K HDR TV | $102 off
- : Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV | $102 off
- : LG OLED BX Series 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | $403 off
- : Sony Bravia A9G series OLED 4K Android TV | $902 off
Sceptre 50-inch 4K LED TV | $80 off
This TV has 4K resolutions, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree viewing angles. It includes a bunch of features like the Mobile High-Definition Link that lets you play media from your mobile device while keeping it charged, parental controls using the built-in V-Chip, and more.
TCL 65S421 65-inch 4K Roku TV | $70 off
TCL tends to hit that sweet spot between great image quality and price. It also has Roku TV, one of the best and most convenient smart platforms for any TV. The image also supports HDR so you get bright, colorful things to watch. Has great viewing angles, a 120Hz refresh rate, and plenty of connectivity including three HDMI ports.
Samsung 65-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | $72 off
Uses an ultra-fast Crystal Processor to transform everything into 4K resolution. It even upscales your basic full HD content. You also get access to Samsung's smart platform powered by Tizen that gives you access to all your favorite apps and is super easy to control. Really up the image quality with HDR content, too.
Samsung Q60T 55-inch 4K HDR TV | $102 off
Samsung's TV includes a great smart platform with easy access to your favorite media streaming apps, a Quantum Processor for upscaling everything to 4K resoltuions, and even a Game Enhancer to help give you a smooth experience while playing on your next-generation console.
Sony Bravia 65-inch 4K Android Smart TV | $102 off
Not all smart platforms are created equal. There are a few you can trust to be fast and up-to-date. Android TV is one such platform. The Bravia also uses a 4K HDR Processor X1 so all your content is as beautiful as your TV is capable of producing. The TV even has a dedicated game mode for your PlayStation.
LG OLED BX Series 55-inch 4K HDR Smart TV | $403 off
OLED is the best. If you can afford it, and hopefully these Black Friday deals make it so you can, you should get it. It is the best you can do in image quality with no detail left behind. Plus the TV is powered by a powerful LG AI processor that keeps everything as sharp as possible. You'll also get LG's smart platform, HDR support, Motion Pro for less stuttering during high action, and more.
Sony Bravia A9G series OLED 4K Android TV | $902 off
Combine OLED panels with Sony's Picture Processor X1 Ultimate for millions of supercharged pixels providing you the best image quality you can get. The idea is to give you your content the way the creator always originally intended. Get absolute blacks, bright vibrant colors, and a stunning contrast with everything. Plus it has Android TV for a smart platform, which gives you easy access to all your favorite media streaming apps, Google Assistant, and more.
Black Friday is a crazy time for deals, especially on TVs. Be sure to check out our Black Friday deals hub and follow all the best online retailers for more TV deals. Walmart is definitely at the top of the list for best places to be looking at Black Friday savings, but it never hurts to be prepared.
