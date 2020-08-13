What you need to know
- The Walking Dead Onslaught releases on September 29, 2020, starting at $30.
- Supported platforms include Steam VR, Oculus Rift, and PlayStation VR on the PS4 and PS5.
- Play as one of four favorite characters from the AMC show as you hack through zombies and work to rebuild Alexandria.
It's been some time since the original announcement at the beginning of 2019 but, after some delays, the latest Walking Dead VR game is almost here. Releasing September 29, 2020, The Walking Dead Onslaught will be available on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and Steam VR headset for $29.99. A Deluxe Edition is available for $39.99, which includes an Iconic Show Weapons Pack, Lucille, Rick's Mace, The Red Machete, and Tyreese's Hammer, Alexandria Crafting Starter Kit, The Walking Dead Onslaught Mini-Soundtrack and Art Book. PlayStation Store pre-orders will also include a special PS4 Theme and Avatar pack. Survios has confirmed that the PlayStation 4 version will also work with the PSVR on the PS5.
Pre-orders for either digital edition will include two exclusive weapons and skins: Sheriff Rick and Hunter Daryl, as well as a golden katana and a golden knuckle knife. A retail edition of the game will feature the deluxe edition inside a SteelBook, as well as 1 of 5 collectible postcards. Some digital editions of the game even feature pre-order discounts. The Walking Dead Onslaught is set to debut a few days before AMC's The Walking Dead season 10 finale, which is set to air on October 4, 2020. Players will choose from Rick, Daryl, Michonne, or Carol as they set out to rebuild Alexandria by gathering resources and taking down the undead along the way.
Survios announced last month that The Walking Dead Onslaught would be a single-player game; a pivot from the initial announcement which planned on the game being a co-op experience, possibly similar to the popular Left 4 Dead series. Survios said that it was focusing on the storyline and the characters, which was best experienced through the lens of a single-player narrative. Aside from multiple playable characters and a storyline that fits in with the AMC TV show, players can use over 24 realistic weapons with varying combat styles. You'll also find that your favorite characters are voiced by their respective actors, helping to set the tone of realism.
The goal of The Walking Dead Onslaught is to, ultimately, rebuild the Alexandria safe zone. To reach that goal, you'll first play through a campaign mode as Daryl Dixon and embark on a supply run that didn't go as planned. Once you complete that story, you'll unlock the other playable characters, as well as an infinite survival mode, called Scavenger Mode, which will see players venturing out to scavenge items and upgrade everything from their weapons to the Alexandria base itself. Survios is touting the Progressive Dismemberment system as the ultimate way to take down zombies bit-by-bit, and a world that'll keep you coming back for more.
It's a hackin' good time
The Walking Dead Onslaught
Saving Alexandria
Play as Rick, Daryl, Michonne, or Carol as you hack through zombies and scavenge to rebuild Alexandria and society, at large.
