It's been some time since the original announcement at the beginning of 2019 but, after some delays, the latest Walking Dead VR game is almost here. Releasing September 29, 2020, The Walking Dead Onslaught will be available on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and Steam VR headset for $29.99. A Deluxe Edition is available for $39.99, which includes an Iconic Show Weapons Pack, Lucille, Rick's Mace, The Red Machete, and Tyreese's Hammer, Alexandria Crafting Starter Kit, The Walking Dead Onslaught Mini-Soundtrack and Art Book. PlayStation Store pre-orders will also include a special PS4 Theme and Avatar pack. Survios has confirmed that the PlayStation 4 version will also work with the PSVR on the PS5.

Pre-orders for either digital edition will include two exclusive weapons and skins: Sheriff Rick and Hunter Daryl, as well as a golden katana and a golden knuckle knife. A retail edition of the game will feature the deluxe edition inside a SteelBook, as well as 1 of 5 collectible postcards. Some digital editions of the game even feature pre-order discounts. The Walking Dead Onslaught is set to debut a few days before AMC's The Walking Dead season 10 finale, which is set to air on October 4, 2020. Players will choose from Rick, Daryl, Michonne, or Carol as they set out to rebuild Alexandria by gathering resources and taking down the undead along the way.