Kamala Harris debating Mike Pence has been anticipated for most people since Harris was added to the Biden ticket. The first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle was intense in many ways. The president was in typical form and used his always-on microphone to interrupt enough for moderator Chris Wallace to become frustrated. Mike Pence conducts himself differently than Trump so this VP debate will likely be intense in other ways.

Since the President has tested positive for COVID-19 in the week leading up to this VP debate, it brings more focus around the two candidates who are next in line to take over as commander in chief should the worst happen. In past years, VP debates have not had the same draw as presidential ones, but come Wednesday, October 7, there should be plenty of viewers. In no small part because the virus continues to keep people self isolating and there are less things to do than in past years.

Regardless of where your political preferences fall, Kamala Harris and Mike Pence debating each other will be enlightening. These two candidates could not be more different in their views on same sex marriage, reproductive rights, health care, and immigration reform. All of those issues which voters will be listening to hear more about.

First vice presidential debate: Where and when?

The 90 minute event will start at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, October 7. The limited in-person event will be at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The likely lively debate will be moderated by USA Today's Susan Page.

Watch the first VP debate online from the US

In the U.S., this first vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence will be broadcast on all major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, MSNBC, NBC, and MSNBC.

Not only will it be shown on the major networks, but you can catch the 90-minute debate on YouTube as well.

Hulu TV, FuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and Sling TV will all carry the debate. Sling TV may be the most compelling choice for subscribers and non-subscribers. Anyone can tune into CNN Townhall's coverage without even entering a credit card. Of course, you can watch the debate on other channels, like CNN (SLING Blue, $30/mo. or SLING Orange, $30/mo.), if you are a Sling subscriber.

Watch the first vice presidential debate online from anywhere

There are plenty of free ways to access the first presidential debate from around the world. For those Political junkies who can't tune in directly for various reasons might be better served with a work around.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

Watch the first vice presidential debate online from Canada

Those in Canada eager to hear how Mike Pence handles tough retorts from Kamala Harris should be able to tune in via YouTube. If you'd prefer a different network's stream you can take advantage of a VPN option to gain access to Sling or other network's coverage.

Watch the first presidential debate online from UK

Similar to Canada, the best option for expats or anyone abroad looking to keep up with the Harris and Pence news coming from the debate, will be to tune in via YouTube. While Sling TV is only available for U.S. subscribers, there may be a VPN solution that can help you gain access to the full lineup of news networks on the streaming TV service.