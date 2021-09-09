Vivo's latest flagship phone has a 6.78-inch WQHD OLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. The quad-lens camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor and a 48MP gimbal camera with 360-degree horizon levelling stabilization technology, which gives it the edge over the best Android phones .

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has unveiled a new flagship phone that succeeds the X60 Pro+ that it launched earlier this year. Like its predecessor, the Vivo X70 Pro+ touts an impressive camera setup with Zeiss optics and Gimbal Stabilization technology.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,500mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless FlashCharge support. The X70 Pro+ is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

Along with the new X70 Pro+, Vivo has also announced the standard X70 and X70 Pro. Both phones are powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset and feature a 6.56-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz response rate. In the camera department, the X70 Pro has a quad-camera setup featuring a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The vanilla X70, on the other hand, has a triple-lens array with a 40MP main sensor.

Unlike the X70 Pro+, however, the X70 and X70 Pro do not support wireless charging. The standard X70 comes with a 4,400mAh battery, while the X70 Pro has a marginally larger 4,450mAh cell. Both the phones support Vivo's 44W FlashCharge technology.

On the software side of things, the Vivo X70 series will ship with Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 out of the box. Funtouch OS 12 brings quite a few new features — including new widgets and a Nano Music Player that provides users quick access to their favorite tunes from music streaming services like Spotify.

Details on pricing and availability for the new X70 series phones haven't been released yet.