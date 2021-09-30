Vivo's X70 series phones, which made their global debut earlier this month, have now been launched in India to take the fight to the best Android phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus.

The Vivo X70 Pro+ has a large 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In the camera department, the X70 Pro+ comes equipped with an impressive quad-lens system that has been "co-engineered" with ZEISS. The system includes a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide gimbal camera, an 8MP periscope zoom lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

All four sensors feature optical image stabilization, and the phone also uses a custom Professional Imaging Chip V1. The X70 Pro+ features a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.

Vivo's latest flagship phone also has a 4,500mAh battery with 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a built-in IR blaster.

The X70 Pro is a value flagship powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset. It has a smaller 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with the same high 120Hz refresh rate.