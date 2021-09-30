What you need to know
- Vivo's flagship X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ phones are now official in India.
- The X70 Pro+ features a 120Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and 55W fast charging.
- The X70 Pro and Pro+ are now available to pre-order in the country.
Vivo's X70 series phones, which made their global debut earlier this month, have now been launched in India to take the fight to the best Android phones from Xiaomi, Samsung, and OnePlus.
The Vivo X70 Pro+ has a large 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
In the camera department, the X70 Pro+ comes equipped with an impressive quad-lens system that has been "co-engineered" with ZEISS. The system includes a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide gimbal camera, an 8MP periscope zoom lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.
All four sensors feature optical image stabilization, and the phone also uses a custom Professional Imaging Chip V1. The X70 Pro+ features a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video calling.
Vivo's latest flagship phone also has a 4,500mAh battery with 55W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a built-in IR blaster.
The X70 Pro is a value flagship powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 chipset. It has a smaller 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with the same high 120Hz refresh rate.
The quad-lens Zeiss camera system on the back of the phone uses a customized version of Sony's 50MP IMX766V sensor. It is joined by an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom, a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.
The phone also packs a 4,450mAh battery with support for 44W charging, a 32MP selfie camera, and an IR blaster. On the software side of things, both X70 series phones run Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12.
Vivo X70 Pro will be available in two versions in India. While the 8GB/128GB version is priced at ₹49,990 (about $673), the 12GB/256GB version will retail for ₹52,990 (about $714). The X70 Pro+ is priced at ₹79,990 (about $1,077) in the country. The X70 Pro is set to go on sale in the country from October 7, while the X70 Pro+ will be available from October 12.
Google introduces a redesigned Search, gives Lens even more context
Google introduces several new improvements to Search and Lens at its second annual Search On event.
Here's the best shows on Paramount Plus right now
The recently-launched Paramount+ features hundreds of hours of new and classic series from networks including CBS, BET, Comedy Central, and MTV. Here's a list of the best shows on Paramount Plus right now.
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The 2021 Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A02s to the excellent Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
You're going to want a case for the Surface Duo to keep it looking great
Options may be slim-pickings at the moment, but what can you expect from a first-generation device like the Microsoft Surface Duo? This dual-screen wielding monster aims to increase your productivity with a unique hinge system that we haven't seen before. But do yourself a favor, get a case so even a little bit of dust won't hinder your experience.