What you need to know
- Vivo's upcoming X50 flagship phone will have a humongous gimbal-style camera lens.
- It is rumored to be the first phone to come equipped with Samsung's new ISOCELL GN1 camera sensor.
- The Vivo X50 series will be launched in China on June 1.
In February this year, Vivo showcased the Apex 2020 concept phone with an in-display selfie camera and 60W wireless charging support. In addition to these headline features, the Apex 2020 also included a 48MP main camera with a gimbal-like lens structure, claimed to offer a 200% improvement in stabilization performance compared to OIS systems.
Vivo is now teasing (via The Verge) the X50, which will be the first phone to come equipped with the revolutionary new stabilization technology. The company has posted two videos on its Weibo page today, showing off the gimbal-style camera lens on the back of the phone. Even though Vivo hasn't officially confirmed it yet, the X50 is rumored to feature the new 50MP ISOCELL GN1 sensor that Samsung announced yesterday. The large 1/1.3-inch type sensor has Tetracell technology that doubles its pixel size to 2.4μm for impressive low-light performance.
The teaser video posted on Weibo shows off a large camera lens that moves around like chameleon's eyes. It is joined by two regular-looking lenses and a fourth lens that appears to be a periscope module.
Sadly, not much is known about the tech specs of the Vivo X50 currently. Since it is expected to be a flagship phone, however, it will likely feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood. The X50 series is set to be launched in China on June 1.
BBK Electronics: Meet the company that owns OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, and Realme
The Android Central staff's most important features in a phone
Everyone has different priorities when shopping for a new phone. We polled the AC staff to see what's most important to each writer.
5G is ruining Samsung's best shot at competing with the iPhone SE
The Galaxy A71 is a fantastic mid-range phone, and Samsung is launching it in the U.S. shortly. The only downside? The 4G version of the phone isn't launching officially. Here's why that should change.
Losing access to TSMC would be catastrophic for Huawei
Huawei relies on TSMC for manufacturing the Kirin chipsets that go into all of its phones. A new report states that TSMC is no longer taking new orders for Huawei, and the move has dire consequences for Huawei's phone business.
Ditch the cable and go wireless with these charging pads and stands
Charging with a cable is faster, but a wireless charger is much more convenient. These are the best you can buy, whether you want a pad, a stand, or a multi-device charger.