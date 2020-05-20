In February this year, Vivo showcased the Apex 2020 concept phone with an in-display selfie camera and 60W wireless charging support. In addition to these headline features, the Apex 2020 also included a 48MP main camera with a gimbal-like lens structure, claimed to offer a 200% improvement in stabilization performance compared to OIS systems.

Vivo is now teasing (via The Verge) the X50, which will be the first phone to come equipped with the revolutionary new stabilization technology. The company has posted two videos on its Weibo page today, showing off the gimbal-style camera lens on the back of the phone. Even though Vivo hasn't officially confirmed it yet, the X50 is rumored to feature the new 50MP ISOCELL GN1 sensor that Samsung announced yesterday. The large 1/1.3-inch type sensor has Tetracell technology that doubles its pixel size to 2.4μm for impressive low-light performance.

The teaser video posted on Weibo shows off a large camera lens that moves around like chameleon's eyes. It is joined by two regular-looking lenses and a fourth lens that appears to be a periscope module.

Sadly, not much is known about the tech specs of the Vivo X50 currently. Since it is expected to be a flagship phone, however, it will likely feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset under the hood. The X50 series is set to be launched in China on June 1.

BBK Electronics: Meet the company that owns OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, and Realme