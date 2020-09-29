The 'weirdest phone of 2020' is finally making its way to U.S. shores, with Verizon being the first carrier to stock the phone. It'll start accepting pre-orders for the phone starting October 1, with general availability following soon after on October 15.

The phone will run you $999.99 outright, though the carrier also has a few promos running to bring that down to a more palatable number. You can get a $250 Verizon eGift Card if you port-in a number from another carrier and can get up to $750 off if you start a new line with Verizon on one of its Unlimited plans while trading in an eligible device.

Existing Verizon customers, however, can only get up to $500 off via trade-ins, again with the stipulation that you must be on one of its selected Unlimited plans.

The phone, which LG unveiled earlier this month, sports a unique design with a swiveling main display hiding a secondary, 3.9-inch screen underneath it.

Despite that eye-watering price, though, the phone's specs are decidedly mid-range with a Snapdragon 765G paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also got four cameras, with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, alongside a triple-camera array sporting a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide "Big Pixel" lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens round back.

And as you'd expect of any 2020 phone costing $1,000, it supports Verizon's 5G UltraWidebank network, where available, and will also work with the carrier's nationwide 5G network, set to launch later this year.