What you need to know
- Verizon is the first carrier in the U.S. to stock LG's new dual-screen phone.
- The phone features a unique design with a secondary screen on a swiveling hinge.
- The carrier will begin accepting pre-orders starting October 1 for $999.
The 'weirdest phone of 2020' is finally making its way to U.S. shores, with Verizon being the first carrier to stock the phone. It'll start accepting pre-orders for the phone starting October 1, with general availability following soon after on October 15.
The phone will run you $999.99 outright, though the carrier also has a few promos running to bring that down to a more palatable number. You can get a $250 Verizon eGift Card if you port-in a number from another carrier and can get up to $750 off if you start a new line with Verizon on one of its Unlimited plans while trading in an eligible device.
Existing Verizon customers, however, can only get up to $500 off via trade-ins, again with the stipulation that you must be on one of its selected Unlimited plans.
The phone, which LG unveiled earlier this month, sports a unique design with a swiveling main display hiding a secondary, 3.9-inch screen underneath it.
Despite that eye-watering price, though, the phone's specs are decidedly mid-range with a Snapdragon 765G paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also got four cameras, with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, alongside a triple-camera array sporting a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultra-wide "Big Pixel" lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide lens round back.
And as you'd expect of any 2020 phone costing $1,000, it supports Verizon's 5G UltraWidebank network, where available, and will also work with the carrier's nationwide 5G network, set to launch later this year.
LG Velvet
While you can't quite buy the funky Wing yet, it's 'normal' siblings, the LG Velvet, is already available in the U.S., with an excellent design and some multitasking prowess of its own, thanks to the Dual Screen accessory.
