Carriers in the United States continue to provide eSIM support for more of the best Android phones, with Verizon adding support for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series phones.

The update brings support for Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS), which allows the phone to work on two separate carriers at once using a physical SIM and eSIM. Using this will enable calls and messages to be received using both numbers, although only one can be assigned at a time for data.

The update also brings support for Verizon's BYOD, meaning Galaxy Note 20 owners on other U.S. networks can easily switch to the countries largest carrier by subscribers. Just pop in a Verizon SIM, and the phone will adapt to the network.

T-Mobile was the first to bring eSIM support to the Note 20 series earlier this year, making it Samsung's first phone in the U.S. to support the feature. It's not as commonly used in the United States, but it's a handy feature for users who like to separate their personal and work lives and don't want to fork out for a separate smartphone.

Pixel phones and the Motorola Razr 5G are among the few Android phones to support eSIM in the U.S. Hopefully U.S. carriers will continue to enable this on more Android phones.

The update should be live for Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra owners on Verizon. To check for the update, navigate to Settings > System updates > Check for system updates. Unfortunately, the update doesn't include the November security patch, which has already started rolling out on other Galaxy smartphones.