Vader Immortal ImageSource: ILMxLAB

What you need to know

  • Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series was developed by ILMxLAB and Ninja Theory.
  • It released over the course of three episodes in on Oculus Rift in 2019.
  • Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is coming to PSVR.
  • It'll release sometime in Summer 2020.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is a canonical game developed by ILMxLAB and Ninja Theory, with an emphasis on lightsaber combat done in virtual reality. While it's been available on Oculus Rift since 2019, today, the team at ILMxLAB has announced that Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is coming to PlayStation VR (PSVR).

Sign up for ExpressVPN today and save 49%

There's no exact release date right now but it's supposed to come sometime in Summer 2020. When it does, all three episodes will be bundled together, so you won't be waiting months for the next chapter to release. We'll be sure to provide an update when a solid release date is announced.

Load up

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Easy to stock up

PlayStation gift cards are an easy way to grab currency for games, add-ons, themes and more on the PlayStation Store. They also come in a wide variety of denominations, which is perfect to start saving up for PlayStation 5 games.

Get More PSVR

PlayStation VR

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.