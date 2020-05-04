Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is coming to PSVR.

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is a canonical game developed by ILMxLAB and Ninja Theory, with an emphasis on lightsaber combat done in virtual reality. While it's been available on Oculus Rift since 2019, today, the team at ILMxLAB has announced that Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is coming to PlayStation VR (PSVR).

There's no exact release date right now but it's supposed to come sometime in Summer 2020. When it does, all three episodes will be bundled together, so you won't be waiting months for the next chapter to release. We'll be sure to provide an update when a solid release date is announced.