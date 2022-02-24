Schell Games revealed a free content update for Until You Fall that's set to introduce bug fixes and quality of life upgrades alongside new weapons for the game. Currently slated to release for all platforms where you can buy Until You Fall, this will be the first new content update the game since version 1.1 launched in October 2020.

The three new one-handed weapons coming to the acclaimed VR hack-and-slash include the Cold Iron Greataxe, Captain's Warhammer, and Fate's End. These three new weapons will be unlockable as players progress through the story. Players who've already beaten the game will be able to forge them right away, however.