What you need to know
- 31 million people downloaded the Disney+ app in Q4 2019.
- Sensor Tower data described the launch success as "unprecedented".
- That's more than twice the number of downloads of the nearest competitor TikTok.
Sensor Tower data for Q4 of 2019 has revealed that an "unprecedented" 31 million people downloaded the Disney+ app in the US during the quarter.
According to its report:
The biggest story of Q4 2019 was the launch of Disney+, which quickly became the top downloaded app in the U.S. It had more than 30 million U.S. downloads in the quarter. The launch of Disney+ in mid-November was unprecedented in the U.S. Its 31 million downloads in Q4 2019 was more than double the total for the next closest app, TikTok.
As you would expect, Disney+ was the most popular app in both the App Store and Google Play Store by a substantial margin. It ended YouTube's four-quarter run as the No.1 app in the App Store and became the first app to surpass 10 million US downloads on Google Play in a quarter since Facebook Messenger in 2017.
In fact, worldwide, Disney+ was the 9th most downloaded app on Apple's App Store, despite only being released on November 12, and its services only being available in the US, The Netherlands, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.
Overall, the top downloaded app worldwide was WhatsApp, however, TikTok came a close second, racking up nearly 220 million installs in Q4, it was also the most popular app on the App Store globally.
The most popular game worldwide and in both the App Store and Google Play was Call of Duty: Mobile, which racked up some 180 million downloads in the quarter, more than 80 million on the App Store and more than 90 million on Google Play, the best quarter for a game since the launch of Pokémon GO.
All the Disney
Disney+
Get on board now
Disney+ has proven to be a massive hit in the US with its extensive library of films and shows, and new originals like 'The Mandolorian'.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
