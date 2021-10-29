This weekend the UFC is doing things a bit differently as the promotion is returning to its Fight Island facility in the United Arab Emirates for UFC 267 and we have all the details on how you can watch Blachowicz vs Teixerira online or on TV.

At UFC 267's Main Event, 42-year-old Brazilian fighter Glover Teixeira will challenge 38-year-old Polish fighter Jan Balchowicz for his Light Heavyweight Championship. Blachowicz is going into tonight's fight with a five fight win streak and during his last match, he defeated Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision in round five. Teixeira meanwhile is also going into tonight's fight with a five fight win streak and though his last appearance was at a UFC Fight Night back in November of last year. In that match, he defeated Thiago Santos by submission in round three.

In UFC 267's Co-Main Event, 28-year-old Peter "No Mercy" Yan will take on 29-year-old Cory Sandhagen in a Bantamweight Interim Title Bout. Both fighters lost their last matches with Yan being defeated by Aljamain Sterling by disqualification during round four at UFC 259 while Sandhagen lost to T.J. Dillashaw by split decision during round five at a UFC Fight Night event back in July.

Elsewhere on the card, Islam Makhachev will take on Dan Hooker in a Lightweight Bout, Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura will meet in the octagon for a Heavyweight Bout, Li Jingliang will face off against Khamzat Chimaev in a Welterweight Bout and Magomed Ankalev will go up against Volkan Oezdemir in a Light Heavyweight Bout.

As UFC 267 will be held at Fight Island in the United Arab Emirates, the event will start much earlier than normal so keep that in mind. Instead of watching the UFC on Saturday night, MMA fans will need to tune in during the afternoon to catch all the action.

Whether you're rooting for Blachowicz, Teixerira or just want to see the event's stacked card, we'll show you how to watch UFC 267 from anywhere in the world.

UFC 267 - When and where?

UFC 267 will be held at the promotion's Etihad Arena on its Fight Island facility on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, October 30. The Prelims will kick off at 10:30am ET / 7:30am PT followed by the Main Card which will begin at 2pm ET / 11am PT.

How to watch UFC 267 in the U.S.

ESPN+ is the only place where you'll be able to watch UFC 267 in the U.S. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can purchase access to the PPV for $65 regardless of whether you're a monthly or annual subscriber. However, if you haven't signed up for ESPN+ yet, the network is running a promotion where you can get access to the UFC 267 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for just $89.98. While this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $50 on its own so you're saving around $25.

Due to the time difference between the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates, UFC has decided to skip the Early Prelims altogether and go right from the Prelims to the Main Card. As a result, viewers with a cable subscription won't be able to watch the Early Prelims on ESPN. This means that if you want to catch UFC 267's Prelims and Main Card, you'll need to sign up for ESPN+ to do so. The Prelims are also set to start much earlier than normal and will begin at 10:30am ET / 7:30am PT on ESPN+.

Live stream UFC 267 in Canada

Unlike in the U.S., Canadian MMA fans have plenty of options to watch the UFC 267 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 2pm ET / 11am PT for $64.99. The Prelims will begin two hours earlier at 12pm ET / 9am PT and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS.

If you have an active cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you've already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass is a better choice as it will also give you access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card for upcoming UFC events.

How to watch UFC 267 in the UK

Just like with previous UFC events, UFC 267 will be available exclusively through BT Sport Box Office in the UK. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, you'll be able to watch the Main Card beginning at 7pm BST on Saturday evening. If that's a bit late for you don't worry as the network has a spoiler-free replay page so you can watch UFC 267's Main Card at your convenience. You can also stream UFC 267 on your smartphone using the BT Sport app and on your computer via the network's website. If you're not interested in signing up for a lengthy contract with BT, you can always purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 in case there are other sports you want to watch as well.

The Prelims will begin at 5pm BST and you can watch them on UFC Fight Pass or on BT Sport 2.

Watch UFC 267 in Australia

Australian viewers also have several options when it comes to how they want to watch UFC 267's Main Card as the PPV will be available from Main Event, Fetch TV, Kayo and UFC Fight Pass for $54.95.

The Prelims will kick off at 3am AEDT / 12am AWST early on Sunday, October 31 and you'll be able to watch them on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN or on ESPN on Kayo. The Main Card will then start at 5am AEDT / 2am AWST though you'll need to purchase access to the PPV to watch it.

UFC 267 - The Main Card in Full

Light Heavyweight Championship

Jan Blachowicz vs. Glover Teixeira

Bantamweight Championship

Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen

Lightweight Bout

Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Heavyweight Bout

Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura

Welterweight Bout

Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Light Heavyweight Bout

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir