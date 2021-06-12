Marvin "The Italian Dream" Vettori hopes to make history tonight by becoming the first UFC champion from Italy. However, in order to do so he'll have to defeat Israel "The Last Stylebender" Adesanya in a middleweight championship rematch.

The UFC is heading to Arizona this weekend where not one but two championship rematches will be held at the Gila River Arena and we have all the details on how you can watch Adesanya vs Vettori 2 and Figueriedo vs Moreno 2 at UFC 263 on TV or online.

The last time these two fighters met in the ring was in April of 2018 at a UFC Fight Night where Adesanya won by split decision in round three. During his last fight at UFC 259 back in march, Adesanya was defeated by Jan Blachowicz in round five by unanimous decision. Vettori on the other hand has won his last two matches by decision against Jack Hermansson in December of last year and more recently against Kevin Holland in April. Will Vettori be able to dethrone Adesanya and rise further in the UFC's ranks as the promotion's first Italian champion?

During UFC's second championship rematch of the night, Deiveson "Deus Da Guerra" Figueiredo will have to defend his title against Brand "The Assassin Baby" Moreno in a flyweight bout. Surprisingly both fighters haven't stepped foot in the Octagon since UFC 256 in December of last year. After five gureling rounds, the judges labelled the fight a majority draw with just one judge siding with Figueiredo. Will Moreno be able to take Figueiredo's flyweight title from him or will tonight's fight end in a similar way to their last meeting?

Elsewhere on UFC 263's Main Card Leon Edwards will take on Nate Diaz in a Welterweight bout, Demian Maia and Belal Muhammad will go head to head in another Welterweght bout and Paul Graig and Jamahal Hill will meet in the ring for a light heavyweight bout.

Whether you're rooting for Adesanya, Vettori, Figueriedo or Moreno, we'll show you exactly how to watch UFC 263 from anywhere in the world.

UFC 263: Where and when?

UFC 263 will be held at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday, June 12. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 263 in the U.S.

As the UFC has entered into an exclusive agreement with ESPN until 2025, the network's streaming service ESPN+ is the only place where you'll be able to watch UFC 263's Main Card in the U.S. If you already have an ESPN+ subscription though, you can purchase access to the PPV for $65 whether you're a monthly or annual subscriber. However, if you haven't signed up for ESPN+ yet, the network is running a promotion where you can get the UFC 263 PPV and an annual subscription to the streaming service for just $89.98. While this may seem expensive at first, an annual ESPN+ subscription normally costs $60 on its own so you're saving around $40.

ESPN+ If you already have an ESPN+ subscription, you can snag the UFC PPV for $69.99. If you're new to the sports streaming service, you can get UFC 262 and a year of ESPN+ for just $89.98, saving you $40. $70 at ESPN+

UFC fans with a cable subscription will be able to watch UFC 263's Prelims on either ESPN or ESPN Deportes at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. However, in order to watch the Early Prelims at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, you'll need to be either an ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass subscriber. To watch the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT though, you'll need to purchase the PPV and have an active ESPN+ subscription.

Not interested in signing up for cable just to watch UFC 263's Prelims on ESPN? Don't worry as there are now a number of streaming services, all at different price points, that will give you access to the network so you can watch the Prelims online. We've listed a few of our favorites below to make things easier for you.

Hulu with Live TV - $64.99 per month - As well as giving you access to ESPN, the service also includes its own Hulu Originals and supports a wide variety of streaming devices.

Sling TV - $35 per month - In order to get access to ESPN, you'll have to sign up for Sling TV's Sling Orange package. The service also lets you watch on three screens simultaneously and record 50 hours of live TV with its Cloud DVR.

YouTube TV - $65 per month - YouTube TV gives you access to ESPN as well as over 70 other TV channels and a free 14-day trial available.

AT&T TV Now - $55 per month - AT&T TV Now's plus plan gives you access to ESPN as well as over 45 other live TV channels and you can also record up to 20 hours of content using its cloud DVR.

Live stream UFC 263 in Canada

Unlike in the U.S., Canadian viewers have plenty of options to watch the UFC 263 PPV as Bell, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus , Eastlink and UFC Fight Pass will all show the Main Card at 10pm ET / 7pm PT for $64.99.

The Prelims will begin two hours earlier at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and you can watch them on either TSN or RDS. You can also watch the Early Prelims in Canada at 6pm ET / 3pm PT on UFC Fight Pass.

If you have a cable subscription, then ordering the PPV from your cable provider might be the easiest way to watch it. However, if you've already cut the cord, then UFC Fight Pass is a better choice as it will give you access to both the Early Prelims and the Main Card.

How to watch UFC 263 in the UK

Just like with past UFC events, UFC 263 will be available exclusively through BT Sport in the UK. If you're already a BT Sport subscriber, you'll be able to watch the Main Card beginning at 3am BST early Sunday morning on BT Sport 1. If that's a bit late for you don't worry as the network has a spoiler-free replay page so you can watch UFC 263's Main Card at your convenience. You can also stream UFC 263 on your smartphone using the BT Sport app and on your computer via the network's website. If you're not interested in signing up for a lengthy contract with BT, you can always purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for just £25 in case there are other sports you want to watch as well.

The Early Prelims will begin at 11pm BST and you can watch them on UFC Fight Pass while the Prelims will be shown on both BT Sport 1 and UFC Fight Pass at 1am BST.

BT Sport Watch UFC exclusively on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25 and allows access via the BT Sport app for streaming. £25 per month at BT Sport

Watch UFC 263 in Australia

As is the case in Canada, Australian UFC fans also have several options to watch UFC 263's Main Card as the PPV will be available from Main Event, Fetch TV, Kayo and UFC Fight Pass for $54.95.

The Early Prelims will kick off at 9am AEST / 6am AWST but you'll need a subscription to UFC Fight Pass to watch them while you'll be able to watch the Prelims at 11am AEST / 8am AWST on both UFC Fight Pass and ESPN. UFC 263's Main Card will start at 1pm AEST / 10am AWST in Australia on Sunday, June 13.

UFC 263: The Main Card in full

Middleweight Title Bout

Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori

Flyweight Title Bout

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno

Welterweight Bout

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Welterweight Bout

Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight Bout

Paul Graig vs Jamahal Hill