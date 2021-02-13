Former teammates Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns will meet in the octagon for a welterweight title bout tonight and we have all the details on how to watch Usman vs Burns on TV or online at UFC 258. Kamaru "The Nigerian Nightmare" Usman and Gilbert "Durinho" Burns are quite familiar with each other's fighting styles as they both used to train together at American Top Team. However, ahead of their title match at UFC 258, Usman left the gym back in June and went to Colorado with his trainer Trevor Wittman.

Usman and Burns were originally scheduled to fight back at UFC 251 in July of last year but unfortunately, Burns tested positive for Covid-19 just 10 days before the fight and had to be pulled from the card. It was for this reason that Jorge Masvidal took on Usman at the top of the event's main card though he lost by unanimous decision in the fifth round. While Usman is going into tonight's match with a 16 fight win streak, Burns only has a six fight win streak under his belt. Surprisingly, Burns hasn't fought at a numbered UFC event since UFC 231 in 2018. Instead, he's participated in a number of UFC Fight Night events over the past two years where he defeated Demian Maia by TKO in the first round in March and Tryon Woodley by decision during round five back in May of last year. Elsewhere on the card, Maycee Barber will go up against Alexa Grasso in a women's flyweight bout, Kelvin Gastelum will take on Ian Heinisch in a middleweight bout, Maki Pitolo will face off against Julian Marquez in a middleweight bout and Jim Miller and Bobby Green will meet in the ring for a lightweight bout. Whether you're rooting for Usman, Burns or just want to catch all the action at the UFC's latest pay-per-view event, we'll show you exactly how to watch UFC 258 from anywhere in the world. UFC 258 - When and where? UFC 258 will be held at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, February 13. The Early Prelims will kick off at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT, the Prelims will follow after at 8pm ET / 5pm PT and the Main Card will start at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. How to watch UFC 258 from anywhere We have all the details on how you can watch UFC 258 in the U.S., Canada, UK and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch Usman vs Burns live. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options? Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

