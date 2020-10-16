What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a game streaming service that lets you stream high quality video games to your phone or other devices.
- The service has a growing library of available titles, and Stadia is set to add even more with a new partnership with Ubisoft.
- Ubisoft will bring some of their top games to Stadia, including Far Cry 5, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Watch Dogs 2.
- New and upcoming games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla will also come to service day one, possibly contradicting Amazon's newly announced Luna service.
Google's maturing Stadia game streaming service may have had a very rough launch, but it continues to grow and expand with new games being added to its available library all the time. Today's announcement is a big one, with Stadia announcing that Ubisoft is planning on bringing a ton of games to the streaming service. This includes older fan favorites, recent entries in established franchises, and even upcoming games that will launch on Stadia day one. This is an exciting announcement, and could be a huge draw for players looking to bring a AAA gaming experience with them on the go.
Here's the full list of Ubisoft games coming to Google Stadia:
- Assassin's Creed Unity
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla
- Watch Dogs
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry 6
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Just Dance 2021
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
- Riders Republic
This list includes a lot of great games, but the real standout titles are those that are planning to launch into Google Stadia on day one, including Watch Dogs Legion on October 29, 2020, Assassin's Creed Valhalla on November 10, 2020, and Far Cry 6 on February 18, 2021.
According to the Stadia post: "...only on Stadia will you be able to instantly play new series entries..." which puts Stadia's Ubisoft partnership in direct competition with the newly announced Amazon Luna, which boasted of offering a Ubisoft channel that would include day one access to many of Ubisoft's best games.
It'll be interesting to see how this develops, as Stadia is clearly intent on offering a continuously impressive portfolia of high quality games, including the latest and greatest from household names like Ubisoft, but Luna makes it clear that Amazon won't stand around idly. Either way, gamers win with more access to Ubisoft's games, no matter where or how they play.
Everything you need
Stadia: Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, a Stadia Controller Power Adapter, Google Chromecast Ultra, and a Google Chromecast Ultra Power Adapter with an Ethernet port.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 and Wireless Charger Trio are now on sale in the U.S.
The Galaxy Fit 2 and Wireless Charger Trio, which were announced by Samsung last month, are now available for purchase in the U.S.
Carl Pei just confirmed that he's leaving OnePlus
OnePlus co-founder, Carl Pei, has left the company after seven years at the helm.
You might be able to buy the Samsung Galaxy S30 a lot sooner than expected
According to a new report, Samsung is planning to start production of the Galaxy S30 series by mid-December. The company's next-gen flagships could go on sale in most markets by early February.
PSVR games releasing in October 2020 and more
PlayStation VR has a solid lineup of games, with more being added every month. We've put together a list of everything releasing this month!