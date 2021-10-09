It may not have been the fight the majority of the boxing world may have wanted - but this trilogy showdown between the Gypsy King and the Bronze Bomber has all the potential to deliver in spades - read on for your full guide to watching a Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 live stream.
Fury's expected Battle of Britain unification fight with Anthony Joshua earlier this year was scuppered following Wilder's successful court battle to line up this third and final fight, and with Joshua's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month, who tonight's victor fights next now looks unclear.
The last time these fighters met was last February's match up which saw Fury end Wilder's five-year championship reign after dropping the American twice before the fight was stopped in the seventh round.
That fight followed the original meeting between the two men which saw the Gypsy King somehow manage a super-human comeback from two heavy knockdowns to earn a split decision draw.
Having originally been scheduled for July, only to be delayed after Fury contracted Covid-19, the English fighter's WBC belt will be on the line tonight, with a viewing audience of millions worldwide hoping that this showdown can live up to the drama delivered
Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 - where and when
This much-anticipated fight is set to take place this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada. The undercard is set to start at 4pm PT local time (7pm ET, 12am BST, 10am AEDT) with ring walks for the main event expected at around 8.30pm GMT (11.30pm ET, 4.30am BST, 2.30am AEDT).
Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive fight further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Fury vs Wilder 3, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Fury vs Wilder 3 online in the US
This much-anticipated final trilogy fight is a pay-per-view event in the USA and is one of those rare occasions where it's a joint promotion by Fox Sports and ESPN Plus.
Warning - there's a pretty hefty asking price - with the price for Fury vs Wilder 3 set at $79.99, regardless of whether you're already a Fox Sports or ESPN subscriber. If you do decide to splash out, you'll be able to live stream the action on ESPN+ or the Fox Sports app.
Undercard action coverage begins at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with ring walks for the headline act at around 10pm ET / 7pm PT.
How to stream Fury vs Wilder 3 live in the UK
British boxing fans looking to watch this big clash in Nevada will need to head to BT Sport.
As with the US, this fight is placed behind a PPV paywall, and will be available to watch on the BT Sport Box Office channel, however its significantly cheaper than the US asking price at £24.95.
Subscribers can watch online, either through the BT Sport website or by using the BT Sport app - available for iOS and Android.
Live stream Fury vs Wilder 3 in Australia
It's a PPV affair Down Under as well, with Fox's streaming service Kayo and Main Event both offering all the action from Nevada for AUS$59.95.
Fight time Down Under for Fury vs Wilder is expected no earlier than 2pm AEDT on Sunday afternoon, with coverage of the undercard from 12pm AEST.
