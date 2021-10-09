It may not have been the fight the majority of the boxing world may have wanted - but this trilogy showdown between the Gypsy King and the Bronze Bomber has all the potential to deliver in spades - read on for your full guide to watching a Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 live stream.

Fury's expected Battle of Britain unification fight with Anthony Joshua earlier this year was scuppered following Wilder's successful court battle to line up this third and final fight, and with Joshua's defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month, who tonight's victor fights next now looks unclear.

The last time these fighters met was last February's match up which saw Fury end Wilder's five-year championship reign after dropping the American twice before the fight was stopped in the seventh round.

That fight followed the original meeting between the two men which saw the Gypsy King somehow manage a super-human comeback from two heavy knockdowns to earn a split decision draw.

Having originally been scheduled for July, only to be delayed after Fury contracted Covid-19, the English fighter's WBC belt will be on the line tonight, with a viewing audience of millions worldwide hoping that this showdown can live up to the drama delivered

Read on to find out how to watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 no matter where you are in the world.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 - where and when

This much-anticipated fight is set to take place this Saturday at T-Mobile Arena, in Paradise, Nevada. The undercard is set to start at 4pm PT local time (7pm ET, 12am BST, 10am AEDT) with ring walks for the main event expected at around 8.30pm GMT (11.30pm ET, 4.30am BST, 2.30am AEDT).

Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters showing this massive fight further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Fury vs Wilder 3, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.