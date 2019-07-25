In March this year, Twitter rolled out a true dark mode for iOS users, called 'Lights Out'. Dantley Davis, VP of design and research at Twitter has now revealed in a tweet that the feature will be available on the Twitter app for Android by mid-September. As noted by 9To5Google, the new dark mode will be arriving on Android six months after its arrival on the iOS platform.

When asked why it is taking so long for Twitter to bring the feature to Android, Davis replied that the main reason behind the delay is "prioritization." Unlike the existing dark mode feature on the Twitter app, which has been available since July 2016, the Lights Out mode is a true dark mode with a completely black background.