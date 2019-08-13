In case you are among the select users to have the new feature, you will see a notification bell icon on the top right side of the screen when you view a tweet. Once you tap on the icon, you will be presented with three options: Top, All, and None.

Twitter has announced that it is testing a new feature that will allow users to get a notification whenever someone replies to a tweet that they are interested in. It is now available for select users on iOS and Android.

You probably have notifications on for your must-follows. Now you can get notifications when there’s a new reply to a Tweet you’re interested in! We’re testing this on iOS and Android now. pic.twitter.com/MabdFoItxc

When you choose the "Top" option, you will get a notification only when the author, anyone they mentioned, or people you follow reply to the tweet. If you choose "All", you will be notified whenever someone replies to the tweet. If you don't wish to receive any notifications when people reply to the tweet, simply choose "None".

The new test appears to be a part of the company's efforts to improve conversations on its platform. Last month, Twitter launched a new "Hide Replies" feature that allows users to hide replies to their tweets that are offensive or hateful.

Twitter also began testing new labels on conversation threads earlier this year, aiming to make it easier for users to follow a thread. The test involved adding labels to replies from the original poster as well as those who were mentioned in the original tweet by the poster.

