  • Twitter is down for some users as of January 10, 2020.
  • The largest impacted areas include the east coast of the U.S. and Japan.
  • It's unclear when things will be back to normal.

Having trouble with Twitter on this fine Friday afternoon? You aren't alone. As of January 10, a lot of people around the world are experiencing connection issues with the social media site.

Reports first started spiking around 1:00 PM ET, with the majority of complaints originating from the east coast of the United States, Montreal, and Japan. Parts of the United Kingdom are also affected.

It's unlcear when Twitter will get things back up and running as per usual, but we'll keep an eye on things and update this post when that happens.