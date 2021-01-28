If you've been waiting on a way to win some quick cash from the convenience of your Android phone (or lose it just as quickly), your wait may soon be over. It appears that Google is set to allow "real" gambling apps in the Google Play Store in 15 new countries early this year, including in the United States.

According to an article on 9to5Google, the change is set to take effect on March 1 of this year. Developers will have to follow a strict set of guidelines, including rating their apps as "Adult Only," complying with local, regional, and national laws and standards. The app developers also must possess a valid gambling license for each country, state, or territory in which their app is distributed, and the app cannot use the in-app Google Play billing system.

The Google Play Store already permitted such apps in Brazil, France, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. This new policy change will see such apps brought to Australia, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

Previously, users in the U.S. and other regions where gambling apps were not available on the Google Play Store would have to sideload apps directly from gambling websites, which was not always the safest nor most secure method. Now that these apps will undergo greater scrutiny by Google, and can be removed if they are found in violation of Google's terms.

