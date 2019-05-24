Trump says 'very dangerous' Huawei could be part of U.S.-China trade deal

Huawei and its 68 subsidiaries were put on a U.S. trade blacklist last week, prompting the likes of Google to cut ties with the brand. The lack of an Android license combined with ARM's withdrawal means Huawei's ability to make a phone is nonexistent, and it looks like there won't be a quick resolution.

In a meeting at the White House on Thursday, US president Donald Trump called Huawei "very dangerous":