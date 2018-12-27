2018 saw Huawei and ZTE face tough criticism from the United States regarding the national security threat the White House says both companies pose on the country, and as we head into the new year, it doesn't look like things are going to be lightening up at all.

According to a report from Reuters, President Trump could issue an executive order as early as January 2019 that would require the Commerce Department to stop the sale of any and all telecommunications equipment from foreign brands that are seen as a national security threat. Although not currently named explicitly in the order, this would clearly have a big impact on Huawei and ZTE.

Per the report: