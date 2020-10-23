Playstation Hq Black And WhiteSource: Sony (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Travis Scott is a well-known rapper, songwriter and record producer.
  • Scott also created the Cactus Jack brand.
  • Today, Sony revealed that Scott is joining PlayStation as a strategic creative partner.

Ahead of the release of the PS5, Sony and Travis Scott have entered into a new partnership that is seeing Scott join PlayStation as a strategic creative partner. You can see the first video produced for this collaboration below.

In regards to the collaboration, Scott stated that "I'm really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly I'm excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!"

The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Some of the best launch games include titles like the Demon's Souls PS5 remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The remake

Demon's Souls

The one that started it all

If you like Souls-like then you have Demon's Souls to thank. If you want to play this cult classic, you soon will be able to thanks to a PS5 remaster launching with the console. It's available for pre-order now.

Grab a console

PlayStation 5

Get your hands on it before it sells out

The PS5 is available for preorder, though grabbing a console may be tough. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 Activities look to revolutionize exactly how players interact with their games.

