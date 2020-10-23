What you need to know
- Travis Scott is a well-known rapper, songwriter and record producer.
- Scott also created the Cactus Jack brand.
- Today, Sony revealed that Scott is joining PlayStation as a strategic creative partner.
Ahead of the release of the PS5, Sony and Travis Scott have entered into a new partnership that is seeing Scott join PlayStation as a strategic creative partner. You can see the first video produced for this collaboration below.
In regards to the collaboration, Scott stated that "I'm really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly I'm excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!"
The PS5 is set to release on November 12 in the U.S, UK a few other countries, with a global release on November 19. Some of the best launch games include titles like the Demon's Souls PS5 remake and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
The remake
Demon's Souls
The one that started it all
If you like Souls-like then you have Demon's Souls to thank. If you want to play this cult classic, you soon will be able to thanks to a PS5 remaster launching with the console. It's available for pre-order now.
Grab a console
PlayStation 5
Get your hands on it before it sells out
The PS5 is available for preorder, though grabbing a console may be tough. With two versions to choose from, you'll be able to pick which best suits your budget. PS5 Activities look to revolutionize exactly how players interact with their games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Don't delete your Oculus Facebook account if you want to keep your games
Nowadays, your Facebook account is your Oculus account. Make sure you don't delete it if you want to keep your games.
Get moving and track your progress with these incredible fitness trackers!
There are a lot of fitness trackers out there, from regular ol' fitness trackers to full-fledged smartwatches. If you're trying to figure out which one to buy, we're here to help.
Leaked CAD renders give us our first look at Samsung's Galaxy S21+
The first CAD-based renders of the Galaxy S21+ suggest the phone will have a flat 6.7-inch display and a redesigned camera bump at the rear.
Replace your PlayStation Blu-ray player with these 4K UHD Blu-ray players
While the specs and price of the PlayStation 5 Digitel Edition make it tempting, what can you do with all your 4K UHD Blurays? Buy a player, that's what.