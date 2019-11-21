What you need to know
- A new Google Assistant feature allows parents to pre-record bedtime stories for their kids.
- The idea came from an active duty military family.
- Stories can be recorded and uploaded to MyStorytime.com.
The world can be a pretty gloomy place at times, but there's still plenty of good being done out there to remind us that this globe hurtling through space isn't completely awful. Recently, Google Nest teamed up with Justin Lewis — a former sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps and CEO of Instrument — to create a new Google Assistant skill for military families and other traveling parents.
The new feature is called My Storytime, and parents can get started with it by going to MyStorytime.com to record and upload a recording of them reading their kids' favorite bedtime stories. Then, when your kid wants to listen to them before bed, they just need to say, "Hey Google, talk to My Storytime.
Stories parents create can be easily shared, so long as it's with a Google account, and the owner of said account is over 13 years old.
While the idea for My Storytime came from an active duty military family, it can be used by any parents, grandparents, or other guardians that need to be away from their kids — whether they work night shifts, live in a different state, or any other reason.
My Storytime is launching Thursday, November 19 for the Google Assistant and is completely free to use.
