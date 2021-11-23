Launched earlier this year, Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag trackers work with the company's Galaxy smartphones to help track valuables, pets or anything else you might want to keep tabs on.

And for Black Friday, B&H has both SmartTag variants available at just over 40% off, bringing the price of the SmartTag+ to $24.99, and the standard SmartTag to just $17.99. The same discounts also apply to two-packs of both versions of the tag, though there's no further saving for buying a two-pack as opposed to two individual tags, unfortunately.