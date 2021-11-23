Launched earlier this year, Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag trackers work with the company's Galaxy smartphones to help track valuables, pets or anything else you might want to keep tabs on.

And for Black Friday, B&H has both SmartTag variants available at just over 40% off, bringing the price of the SmartTag+ to $24.99, and the standard SmartTag to just $17.99. The same discounts also apply to two-packs of both versions of the tag, though there's no further saving for buying a two-pack as opposed to two individual tags, unfortunately.

Galaxy SmartTag PlusSource: Alex Dobie / Android Central

The regular SmartTag provides basic location tracking functionality, while the SmartTag+ uses ultra-wideband technology for more precise monitoring -- and useful camera integration -- when paired with a recent Samsung flagship. If you're into Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, you can also let your tag interact with items in your smart home.

Stock levels vary right now depending on which model of tag you're after and single/double pack availability, not to mention color options, so it's worth checking the various combinations on B&H's site to find what you're after.

Get more than 40% off Galaxy SmartTags

Galaxy SmartTag

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag / SmartTag+

Samsung's miniature tracking pucks work with your Galaxy smartphone to track objects out in the world, based on proximity to other Samsung phones. And now they're cheaper than ever for Black Friday.

I reviewed the SmartTag+ for Android Central back in July, and found it to be a competent miniature tracker for dedicated Samsung users.

Like the regular Galaxy SmartTag, the SmartTag+ provides reliable location tracking out in the world, thanks to Samsung's massive smartphone market presence. And if you own a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S21+, S21 Ultra, or Z Fold 2, you'll probably find $10 is a reasonable premium to use the Tag+'s newfangled nearby scanning capabilities.

But the Tag+'s value proposition also depends on your commitment to the Samsung ecosystem. If you change to a non-Samsung smartphone in future, your new device won't be able to track your tag. And if you've opted for another company like Google or Amazon for your smart home, you'll miss out on a subset of this tag's features.

Stock levels for many of the SmartTag combinations on B&H's website are running low, so you'll want to hop on this deal quickly if you're interested.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.