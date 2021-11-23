Launched earlier this year, Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag trackers work with the company's Galaxy smartphones to help track valuables, pets or anything else you might want to keep tabs on.
And for Black Friday, B&H has both SmartTag variants available at just over 40% off, bringing the price of the SmartTag+ to $24.99, and the standard SmartTag to just $17.99. The same discounts also apply to two-packs of both versions of the tag, though there's no further saving for buying a two-pack as opposed to two individual tags, unfortunately.
The regular SmartTag provides basic location tracking functionality, while the SmartTag+ uses ultra-wideband technology for more precise monitoring -- and useful camera integration -- when paired with a recent Samsung flagship. If you're into Samsung's SmartThings ecosystem, you can also let your tag interact with items in your smart home.
Stock levels vary right now depending on which model of tag you're after and single/double pack availability, not to mention color options, so it's worth checking the various combinations on B&H's site to find what you're after.
Get more than 40% off Galaxy SmartTags
I reviewed the SmartTag+ for Android Central back in July, and found it to be a competent miniature tracker for dedicated Samsung users.
Like the regular Galaxy SmartTag, the SmartTag+ provides reliable location tracking out in the world, thanks to Samsung's massive smartphone market presence. And if you own a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S21+, S21 Ultra, or Z Fold 2, you'll probably find $10 is a reasonable premium to use the Tag+'s newfangled nearby scanning capabilities.
But the Tag+'s value proposition also depends on your commitment to the Samsung ecosystem. If you change to a non-Samsung smartphone in future, your new device won't be able to track your tag. And if you've opted for another company like Google or Amazon for your smart home, you'll miss out on a subset of this tag's features.
Stock levels for many of the SmartTag combinations on B&H's website are running low, so you'll want to hop on this deal quickly if you're interested.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Google's latest Android version distribution numbers might surprise you
Google's latest Android version distribution stats have revealed that Android 11 is still not the most popular version.
Fitness trackers keep ditching buttons for touchscreens, and it's terrible
Most of the best fitness trackers and many of the best fitness smartwatches rely almost entirely on touchscreens, with buttons as a distant afterthought. But the more serious you get about fitness, the less reliable these touch-reliant devices become.
Tile to be acquired by Life360 amid new competition from Apple and Samsung
Tile has announced that it will be acquired by Life360 as the two companies join forces to become the "world leader in finding and location solutions."
These are the best replacement SSDs for your PS4
Is your external hard drive just not cutting it anymore? If you're planning on installing an SSD in your PlayStation 4, here are some great suggestions.